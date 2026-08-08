Saturday, August 08, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Entertainment / Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earns over $1 billion at box office

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earns over $1 billion at box office

The film has earned $429.7 million at the domestic box office and $570.3 million overseas at the box office, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline

The Odyssey trailer out

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures

Press Trust of India Los Angeles
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" has earned over $1 billion at the global box office.

Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on July 17.

The film has earned $429.7 million at the domestic box office and $570.3 million overseas at the box office, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"The Odyssey" revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).

 

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Also Read

Spiderman

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' earns over ₹400 crore at India box office

paramount, warner bros

Warner Bros' misses revenue targets on soft ad sales, weak box-office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $1 billion at global box office in 6 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 4: Tops $927 mn, races towards $1 billion

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets new Hollywood opening record in India

Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively.

The film is based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, which has been previously adapted several times. In 1954, "Ulysses", an Italian-American co-production, featured actor Kirk Douglas as the Greek hero. "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", released in 2000, and was a loose, satirical adaptation directed by the Coen Brothers.

"The Odyssey" in 1997 was directed by Andrei Konchalovsky and was broadcast as a two-part miniseries.

It starred Armand Assante as the Greek king and Greta Scacchi as Penelope, and followed Odysseus's perilous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ramayana

Ramayana trailer crosses 1 billion views across platforms in within a week

Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release

OTT releases this weekend: Main Vaapas Aaunga to Operation Safed Sagar

Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 trailer out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam after 19 years

Godzilla vs Ramayana release date

Ramayana locks November 6 release, setting up Godzilla: Minus Zero clash

SRK, Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan claims No 1 spot as India's most powerful celebrity in 2025

Topics : Hollywood movies Box office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 12:05 PM IST