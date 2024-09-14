Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / IFFI 2024 introduces new category to celebrate work of debutant filmmakers

IFFI 2024 introduces new category to celebrate work of debutant filmmakers

The new category, called the best debut Indian film section, will be introduced in the 55th edition of the prestigious festival, which is slated to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28

movies , film production

The entries for the new category of awards are open now and the film can be submitted by September 23. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday announced a new category to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that will celebrate the work of debutant filmmakers.
The new category, called the best debut Indian film section, will be introduced in the 55th edition of the prestigious festival, which is slated to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As part of the segment, a new award will be handed out -- best debut director of Indian feature film, carrying a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a certificate.
 
The best debut Indian film section will showcase a diverse range of narratives and cinematic styles from across the country, the ministry said in a statement.
"These selections will highlight the creative vision and unique storytelling approaches of young filmmakers. This aims to provide a platform to the young talent, showcasing the work of new directors.
"A maximum of 5 debut feature films showcasing the work of new directors who are contributing fresh perspectives and stories to Indian cinema shall be selected in accordance with the rules and regulations and shall be shown in the Best Debut Indian Film section," it added.
The new award, the best debut director of Indian feature film, aims to honour the creativity and potential of first-time directors, acknowledging their contribution to the evolution of Indian cinema, the statement said.
The entries for the new category of awards are open now and the film can be submitted by September 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Celebs at Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta funeral

From Kareena to Arbaaz Khan, celebs attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral

Malaika Arora's family

Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide; Who was Anil Arora? Details inside

War 2: Hrithik, Kiara to shoot song for Ayan Mukerji's next in Italy

War 2: Hrithik, Kiara to shoot song for Ayan Mukerji's next in Italy

Happy birthday Akshay kumar

HBday Akshay: Khiladi Kumar drops first look of his next, Bhooth Bangla

PremiumA still from Raj Kapoor's 'Awara'

TIFF: Raj Kapoor's restored evergreen hit 'Awara' to musings from Manipur

Topics : Indian film industry film review National Film Awards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon