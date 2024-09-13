Venom: The Last Dance trailer out, features most powerful villain of Marvel

Venom: The Last Dance will feature the most dangerous villain, Knull. The makers have shared a glimpse of Knull.

However, he appeared on a screen for a very short duration seated on a large gooey throne in a room made of Venom-like materials and he was surrounded by symbiotes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After a closer look, he could be seen gazing at his clawed hand and his long hair draped over his face. He delivers a chilling line, which goes “As long as Venom lives, everything will end.” Venom 3 villain: Who Is Knull? Fans are excited to witness the monstrous Knull from the Marvel Comics. Knull is an immensely powerful antagonist within the broader Spider-Man universe who is known as the creator of all symbiotes including Venom, Riot, and Carnage, who featured in earlier parts.

The last time Marvel Studio depicted Venom and Eddie Brock, they were chilling at a beach before being pulled into the MCU. The post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home shows the return of the symbiote anti-hero to his own planet. However, there is no change in the storyline.

Fans should not expect a clash between Spider-Man and Knull in Venom: The Last Dance. The third instalment shows the Knull's fight with his most dangerous enemy Klyntar. To pursue Venom and Eddie, many symbiotes invade earth as they try to escape from scientists played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple.

This was the extent of what we knew until the release of the Venom 3 trailer showing never before seen the villain, Knull, in Marvel movies.

Knull has been depicted as a god who has created symbiotes. He gets his power from darkness and uses it to form an artificial planet with terrifying lifelong - the ancestors of Venom. Knull wants to capture venom who has evolved beyond being a mindless monster. Knull wants to “purge” the light from him.

What is the cast of Venom: The Last Dance?

Here's the cast of Venom: The Last Dance:

Tom Hardy

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Juno Temple

Rhys Ifans

Peggy Lu

Stephen Graham

Venom 3 trailer

What is the release date of Venom 3?

Venom: The Last Dance is scheduled to hit theatres on October 25.