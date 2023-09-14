Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8: SRK movie crosses 600 cr mark in 7 days

Jawan movie has shattered several records and collected huge money since its release. According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 368.28 crore net in India after the end of its first week.

This is Shah Rukh Khan's second consecutive movie that crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide after Pathaan, which was released in February this year. Pathaan collected Rs 1050 crore across the world, and SRK's Jawan is most certainly going to surpass Pathaan.

Jawan box office collection Day 8





Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan movie is expected to earn Rs 19.50 crore on day 8, taking its total collection to Rs 387.78 crore in India. The movie collected Rs 23.2 crore on the seventh day.Also Read: Jawan collection: Shah Rukh Khan film enters Rs 600 cr club worldwide

Jawan had the biggest opening in the history of Indian cinema collecting a whopping Rs 125 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore net in India. While the highest collection for the movie was Sunday, when the movie collected Rs 80 crore, which is the highest single-day collection by any Indian movie.

After the first weekend, the movie observed a drop in daily collection. The movie dropped to Rs 32.92 crore on Monday, Rs 26 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 23.2 crore on Wednesday and, subsequently, the movie is expected to earn Rs 19.50 crore.

Jawan day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: Rs 75 Crore

Day 2 [1st Friday]: Rs 53.23 Crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday]: Rs 77.83 Crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday]: Rs 80.1 Crore

Day 5 [1st Monday]: Rs 32.92 Crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: Rs 26 Crore

Day 7 [1st Wednesday]: Rs 23.2 Crore

Day 8 [1st Thursday]: Rs 19.50 Crore (expected)

Total: Rs 387.78 Crore

About Jawan

SRK's Jawan has been doing a stupendous business ever since its release a week ago. SRK is in a double role in the movie, and along with him, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and many other actors in the lead roles.

The movie is directed by Atlee, and produced by Gauri Khan, co-produced by Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.