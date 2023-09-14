Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Actor's rise from struggle to stardom

Ayushmann Khurrana turns 38 on Thursday, ten years after making his debut in Bollywood. He might not have record-breaking box office numbers in his beginning, however, Ayushmann had consistently had a talent for picking the most fascinating, powerful, and immaculate subjects for his movies.

His films, from Vicky Donor to Article 15 are the ideal combination of social messages and entertainment. Today, he is celebrating the success of his recent, Dream Girl 2. Let’s dig into some of his movies and personal life to know the superstar better.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Sneak peek into his life

Khurrana was born in a Punjabi Hindu family, on 14 September 1984, in Chandigarh to Poonam and P. Khurrana as Nishant Khurrana. When he was three years old, his parents changed his name to Ayushmann Khurrana. He did serious theatre for 5 years. During his college days he participated in a few plays in Gaiety Theatre, Shimla.

In addition, he was a founding member of the active Chandigarh theatre groups named, "Aaghaaz" and "Manchtantra" at DAV College. He considered and acted in street plays and won prizes in OASIS (Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani) and St. Bedes, Shimla and national college festivals such as Mood Indigo (IIT Bombay). He likewise won a Best Actor award for playing Ashwatthama in Dharamvir Bharati's Andha Yug.

Khurrana won the second season of MTV show Roadies in 2004 and came into an anchoring profession. Later, known for his depictions of ordinary men frequently battling social norms, he is the recipient of many prestigious honours, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards. He was also named in Time as one of the “100 most influential people in the world” in 2020 and also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2013 and 2019.

Khurrana remarks that his initial days were full of struggle, from working as a theatre artist to a radio jockey. In an interview to HT Brunch, he had once said, “When my films weren’t working, I formed a band. I started singing at college fests, at weddings, at family functions… so I have a lot of plans. There’s no dearth of plans in my life because I’ve been on that journey.”

Top 5 movies of Ayushmann Khurrana

• Dream Girl (2019)- The story of a man who gets a job as a phone sex operator because of his ability to talk in a woman's voice is narrated in the 2019 film "Dream Girl." It was praised for its exploration of gender identity and immense humour.

• Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)- In the movie, a man with erectile dysfunction struggles. It was lauded for telling the truth and entertaining depiction of a troublesome subject.

• Badhaai Ho (2018)- This film tells the tale of a middle-aged couple who suddenly get pregnant. It was applauded for its refreshing interpretation on a taboo in a humorous way.

• Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)- This movie is about a young couple who are having weight problems. It received applause for its encouraging message about body shaming and a heartwarming story.

• Bala (2019)- The story of a young man who is suffering from premature baldness is told in the 2019 film "Bala." It was lauded for its delicate depiction of a troublesome issue and its message of self-acceptance.

Ayushmann’s upcoming movies

• Agra ka Daabra- Agra Ka Daabra is the narrative of a guide who wants to turn into something major in Bollywood. Two prominent actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are also starring in the movie, which might be released this year.

• Choti si Baat- Khurrana is all set to lead BR Studio's remake of Choti si Baat. Basu Chatterjee directed a 1976 hit comedy-drama under shooting.

• Dinesh Vijan Next- According to the reports, Ayushmann will collaborate with director-producer Dinesh Vijan for his next. Samantha, a popular South Indian actress, will star alongside Ayushmann in her first Bollywood film.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Net worth and Business

• Ayushmann Khurrana's net worth is assessed to approx Rs 80 crore. His income primarily comes from films and brand endorsements. He charges almost Rs 10 crore for a film.

• Ayushmann invested in The Man Company, a grooming startup, in 2019. Also, he is related with different notable brands like KitKat, Toyota, Daniel Wellington, Bajaj Allianz, and so on. For these brands, he charges Rs 3.5 crore per project. Besides, he supports his pay by acting in concerts globally.

• Khurrana lives in a beautiful rented house in Andheri, Mumbai, at the moment. For this lavish 4,000 sq ft house, he pays a monthly rent of Rs 5.25 lakh. The house flaunts seven bedrooms and is furnished with top amenities.

• Khurrana additionally possesses various properties in Chandigarh. A lavish property in Panchkula that is worth approximately Rs 9 crore is one of his prized possessions. In addition, he recently paid Rs 19.30 crore for a property in Mumbai's Andheri suburb.

• Khurrana has extravagant car collections like BMW 5 Series at Rs 74.50 lakhs, Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 at Rs 2.80 crore, an Audi A4 worth Rs 48.96 lakh, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class costing Rs 3.20 crore.