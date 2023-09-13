Jawan collection: Shah Rukh Khan film enters Rs 600 cr club worldwide

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days

Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK movie earns Rs 550 crore globally

Jawan OTT release: Check when and where the movie will be released on OTT

MTV Video Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift wins nine awards, Check list here

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK movie earns Rs 550 crore globally

Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar171' with Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced

Singham Again release date confirmed, movie to clash with Pushpa 2