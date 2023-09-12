Confirmation

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK movie earns Rs 550 crore globally

SRK's Jawan movie was released on September 7, and since then, the movie has earned Rs 300 crore net in India and more than Rs 550 crore worldwide

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Jawan movie is showing no sign of stopping in the foreseeable future and continues to post staggering collections at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has earned Rs 300 crore net in India and more than Rs 550 crore worldwide so far.

Jawan is the biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema, as it collected Rs 75 crore on the opening day. After five days of its release, the movie shattered several records at the box office. The movie has already become a blockbuster and will surely break many more records in the coming days. 

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6

According to an industry tracker, Sacnilk, Jawan movie is expected to earn around Rs 28.50 crore on Tuesday. 

On Sunday, the movie did a business of 80.1 crores, this is the highest single-day collection by any movie in the history of Bollywood. According to Koimoi, SRK's last movie Pathaan entered the 500 club in just 6 days, and now King Khan has broken his own record with Jawan entering the 500 crore club in just 5 days. 

With today's collection, the total collection of Jawan is expected to reach closer to the Rs 350 crore mark.

According to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, SRK’s Jawan joins the top 5 Indian films at the US box office only behind his own movie Pathan, Rajinikanth's Jailer and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Also Read: Jawan box office collection Day 5: SRK movie to cross 300 cr mark in India

Jawan Day wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: ₹ 75 Crore
Day 2 [1st Friday]: ₹ 53.23 Crore
Day 3 [1st Saturday]: ₹ 77.83 Crore
Day 4 [1st Sunday]: ₹ 80.1 Crore
Day 5 [1st Monday]: ₹ 32.92 Crore
Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: ₹ 28.50 Crore (expected)
Total: ₹ 347.58 Cr

About Jawan movie

Jawan movie is directed by Tamil director Atlee. SRK is in a double role in the movie and is seen as father and son. The movie also stars Nayantara as a cop who is appointed to arrest SRK's character. 

Vijay Sethupati is the lead villain, and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo as SRK's wife. 

Along with the above artists, the movie also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover and Lehar Khan in important roles.

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

