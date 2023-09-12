Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK movie earns Rs 550 crore globally

Jawan movie is showing no sign of stopping in the foreseeable future and continues to post staggering collections at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has earned Rs 300 crore net in India and more than Rs 550 crore worldwide so far.

Jawan is the biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema, as it collected Rs 75 crore on the opening day. After five days of its release, the movie shattered several records at the box office. The movie has already become a blockbuster and will surely break many more records in the coming days.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6

According to an industry tracker, Sacnilk, Jawan movie is expected to earn around Rs 28.50 crore on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the movie did a business of 80.1 crores, this is the highest single-day collection by any movie in the history of Bollywood. According to Koimoi, SRK's last movie Pathaan entered the 500 club in just 6 days, and now King Khan has broken his own record with Jawan entering the 500 crore club in just 5 days.

With today's collection, the total collection of Jawan is expected to reach closer to the Rs 350 crore mark.

Jawan Day wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: ₹ 75 Crore

Day 2 [1st Friday]: ₹ 53.23 Crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday]: ₹ 77.83 Crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday]: ₹ 80.1 Crore

Day 5 [1st Monday]: ₹ 32.92 Crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: ₹ 28.50 Crore (expected)

Total: ₹ 347.58 Cr

About Jawan movie

Jawan movie is directed by Tamil director Atlee. SRK is in a double role in the movie and is seen as father and son. The movie also stars Nayantara as a cop who is appointed to arrest SRK's character.

Vijay Sethupati is the lead villain, and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo as SRK's wife.

Along with the above artists, the movie also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover and Lehar Khan in important roles.