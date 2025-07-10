Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Jurassic World Rebirth day 6: Scarlett's movie crosses ₹50 crore in India

Jurassic World Rebirth day 6: Scarlett's movie crosses ₹50 crore in India

Jurassic World Rebirth earns ₹50.87 crore in 6 days, outperforming Metro In Dino by a wide margin. Scarlett Johansson's dinosaur epic rules the Indian box office

Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jurassic World Rebirth has officially crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India, making it one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of the summer. The Scarlett Johansson-led dinosaur action film earned around ₹3.17 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), taking its total India net collection to ₹50.87 crore.
 
Even though the movie saw a 29.56 per cent drop in collections from Tuesday, it remained a strong performer, especially at multiplexes. Its India gross has now reached ₹57.25 crore.  Also Read: Great Indian Kapil Sharma show 3 loses viewers despite big celebrity guests
 
Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth has surpassed many other Hollywood releases this year. It’s now the third English-language film of the summer to earn over ₹50 crore in India, after Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (₹67.51 crore) and Brad Pitt’s F1 (₹58.33 crore).
 

Hollywood films shine in July

So far in July, 17 Hollywood releases have together collected over ₹110 crore at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk. Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1 are leading the pack in terms of earnings.
 
The month is only getting busier for English films, with new releases like Superman by James Gunn, Marvel’s Fantastic Four, and the animated feature The Smurfs arriving soon.

Also Read

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection 2025

Sitaare Zameen Par box office Day 20: Movie dips again after weekend boost

Chhaava movie

Chhaava becomes 2025 top film with 500% profit as IMDb, beats big releases

Metro in Dino box office collection

Metro in Dino box office report: Anurag Basu film holds steady over weekend

Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. In dino'

Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. In dino' sells over 18K tickets ahead of its release

Thug Life OTT release

Thug Life OTT release: When & where to watch Kamal Haasan's film online?

 
Still, Jurassic World: Rebirth has created a strong lead. With just one day left before completing its first week, the film is expected to post bigger numbers over the weekend. If momentum continues, it could soon enter the ₹75 crore club.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Day 6 occupancy report

On its sixth day, Jurassic World: Rebirth saw varied audience turnout across India. Chennai led with a strong 29.5 per cent overall occupancy, with morning and evening shows showing 40 per cent and 33 per cent respectively across 70 shows.
 
Bengaluru recorded 14.75 per cent occupancy, driven by 22 per cent night shows across 256 screenings. Kolkata followed with 14.25 per cent overall, peaking at 27 per cent in the evening.
 
Mumbai registered 13 per cent occupancy, which steadily grew from 7 per cent in the morning to 18 per cent by night across 240 shows. The Delhi-NCR region saw a 10.25 per cent average turnout throughout the day.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Public response and IMDb rating

With an IMDb rating of 6.2, Jurassic World Rebirth has received mixed feedback from viewers. While some critics have pointed out formulaic elements in the story, many were impressed by the grand visuals and dinosaur action.
 
For now, the dinosaurs are dominating the Indian box office.

About Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth is a 2025 American sci-fi action thriller directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), it’s the fourth film in the Jurassic World series and the seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise.
 
The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein.

More From This Section

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3

Great Indian Kapil Sharma show 3 loses viewers despite big celebrity guests

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan starts KBC 17 shoot, shuts down rumours of quitting

Special Ops Season 2

Special Ops Season 2 gets a new release date; now streaming from July 18

List of Hollywood’s top 10 highest-grossing actors at the global box office

List of Hollywood's top 10 highest-grossing actors at the global box office

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead

Pak actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead: Body discovered weeks later

Topics : Indian Box Office Entertainment Hollywood movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon