Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Here's how to play KBC 'Play Along'

Amitabh Bachchan is back with the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Bollywood superstar is again hosting the show and he has spellbinding questions for the contestants up his sleeve this time around.

KBC is India's most-watched quiz-based reality show which started its newest season from August 14 this year.

The show has made several changes in the season this year, but what it has not changed is its 'Play Along' segment. The segment was included in the year 2018 for the first time, and since then, it has become an important part of the show as this segment has increased the show's popularity and viewership.

How to Play KBC Play along?

To play KBC play along, the users need to download Sony Liv App. Here's how to play KBC Play along:

First download the Sony Liv App from Play Store or App Store.

Log in to the Sony Liv App, and if not already registered, make sure to sign up first.

When the show air live, navigate to the KBC Live tab

In the KBC live section, there is a KBC Play Along tab where question pops up

You will see the question on your screen in sync with the contestant's screen on the TV.

Keep answering the questions

Each correct answer will give you points, and the user who achieves the most scores becomes eligible to win amazing rewards.

When and where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati?

KBC broadcasts live on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm IST. The show also streams live on the Sony Liv app as well.

What is Super Sandook in KBC season 15?

Season 15 of KBC has added a new segment called 'Super Sandook' for its players to save their luck. This 'Super Sandook' allows the competitors a chance to make up their lost ground.