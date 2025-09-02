Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release date, cast & where to watch online?

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release date, cast & where to watch online?

'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 2, ft. Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga, premieres on Sept 3, 2025. Netflix has confirmed a season 3, building excitement for fans awaiting the continuation of the academy

'Wednesday Season 2' Part 2

'Wednesday Season 2' Part 2 Date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wednesday Season 2: In the first week of September, Wednesday Season 2 will return with its much-awaited Part Two after a short gap of a few weeks. The mystery series, which stars Jenna Ortega, promises to be an exciting journey as Wednesday Addams attempts to restore her psychic abilities and solve new secrets.
 
During Netflix and Spotify's Graveyard Gala, which was part of the promotional Doom Tour for Wednesday Season 2, pop icon Lady Gaga made the big announcement for her next single, The Dead Dance, to further increase fan expectations.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: When and where to watch online?

The remaining four episodes of Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, will be available on Netflix on September 3, 2025, after the release of the first four episodes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. 
 
 
1. Release OTT platform- Netflix 
2. Release date- September 3, 2025

Also Read

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release

Top OTT releases: From espionage to sci-fi, what to stream this weekend

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release: Where to watch Pratik Gandhi's film?

Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot and when to watch in India

OTT and theatrical releases July 2025

Top OTT and theatrical releases July 2025: What to watch this weekend?

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3

Great Indian Kapil Sharma show 3 loses viewers despite big celebrity guests

3. Premiere time- 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET.
 
Worldwide Release time:
 
Release time in India- 12:30 PM 
Release time in Brazil- 4 AM 
Release time in the UK- 8 AM
Release time in Central Europe- 9 AM 
Release time in Australia- 5 PM 
Release time in New Zealand- 7 PM. 

What happened in 'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 1?

When Wednesday returned to Nevermore in the opening segment of Season 2, viewers were instantly drawn into a series of mysterious and dangerous incidents. While attempting to unravel the riddles and keep Enid safe, she was hunted by an avian as she battled to restore her lost psychic abilities. 
 
Wednesday's destiny was left up in the air as Season 1 concluded with Tyler (the Hyde), her former adversary, getting freed from his cell and throwing her out of a window.

What to expect from 'Wednesday Season 2' Part 2?

Viewers will witness Wednesday waking up in a hospital and receiving a visit from Larissa Weems, the former principal of Nevermore, who now looks to be a spectral guide, in Part 2. On Wednesday, Weems will be seen assisting her in her attempt to save Enid. 
 
A new character, Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood, will also be introduced in Part 2 and will play a significant role. The next instalment will also reveal more mysteries about the Addams Family, shaky alliances, and additional visions. Wednesday has already been renewed for a third season due to its widespread appeal. 

'Wednesday Season 2' Part 2 Cast

In addition to Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, fans are buzzing with anticipation over Lady Gaga's appearance as Rosaline Rotwood, a new teacher at Nevermore, which is a key feature of Part 2. The cast also includes:
 
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams
Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair
Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin.
 

More From This Section

Lokah chapter 1- ‘Chandra'

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office report: Film crosses 60 crore globally

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan declares 'NO Eviction' and more

OTT releases this week- Aug 29, 2025

OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this weekend

Coolie box office collection

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajnikanth starrer slows with 64% drop

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika gets engaged

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika get engaged on actor's birthday, pictures go viral

Topics : Netflix India OTT platforms web series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon