Maalik box office collection day 3: Rao's film shows solid weekend growth

Maalik box office collection day 3: Rao's film shows solid weekend growth

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's film, 'Maalik', has performed well over the weekend. The film was released on July 11, 2025, and has earned Rs 14.09 cr at the box office so far

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Rajkummar Rao's gritty gangster action movie 'Maalik' has held up well at the box office during its first weekend of release. The film, which was released to significant anticipation, appears to be benefiting from strong word-of-mouth, compelling storytelling, and an exceptional performance by Rajkummar Rao as the hero.
 
On its third day of release, Rajkummar Rao's recent gangster action film "Maalik" maintained its strong weekend performance at the box office. Based on early estimates, the movie made almost the same amount on Sunday as it did on Saturday, capping off its debut weekend well. On July 11, the movie was released. In the movie, Manushi Chhillar has a big part.
 

Maalik box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the Rajkummar Rao-starrer "Maalik" saw a solid result on Saturday, with collections reaching Rs 5.25 crore, after earning about Rs 3.75 crore on its opening day (Friday). 
 
This enthusiasm continued on Sunday, as early trends once more suggested a collection of Rs 5.25 crore. This raises Maalik's projected weekend total revenue to Rs 14.25 crore, which is a respectable outcome for a movie in a genre that mainly depends on positive box office reception. 

Maalik box office ‘occupancy’

Peak activity occurred during evening and night shows, and occupancy rates were largely evenly balanced throughout regions. The movie's average Hindi (2D) occupancy on Sunday was 22.81% at night and 29.79% during evening screenings. With an occupancy rate of 22.43% in the afternoon and 8.05% in the morning, earlier slots fared better.
 
With a remarkable 43% occupancy rate, Chennai was the strongest market geographically. Notable turnouts in the National Capital Region (23.25%), Jaipur (24.25%), and Lucknow (30.25%) came next. Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, on the other hand, had more consistent but moderate attendance rates, ranging from 18% to 22%.
 
The movie received a lacklustre reception in places like Hyderabad and Bhopal, but it received the boost it needed from its steady attendance in North and West Indian markets. 

About the ‘Maalik’ cast and plot

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar, and well-known Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, Maalik is a gripping tale of power, ambition, and retribution set against the politically volatile background of Allahabad.
 
"Maalik," which was directed by Pulkit and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Kumar Taurani, is full of tension, emotional scenes, and surprising turns. On July 11, 2025, it will be released in theatres. The film, which was directed by Pulkit and co-produced by Jay Shewakramani and Kumar Taurani, promises emotional drama, suspense, and unexpected twists. Maalik was released in theatres on July 11, 2025.
 

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

