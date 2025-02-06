Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Main Hoon Na 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to reunite for the sequel

Main Hoon Na 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to reunite for the sequel

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are working on the sequel of Main Hoon Na. SRK wants the sequel to have a bigger impact than the first part

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Main Hoon Na 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are reportedly working on the sequel of the blockbuster movie Main Hoon Na, which was the directorial debut of Farah Khan. The movie became a classic and cemented Farah Khan’s position as a successful filmmaker. 
 
Latest reports claim that the duo are back again and working together on Main Hoon Na 2. Farah is working on its script along with in-house writers at Red Chillies and if the movie goes on the floor it will be released under Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

SRK asked Farah and team to work honestly: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are working together in Main Hoon Na 2. Reports claim Shah Rukh Khan has told his team to work seriously on the movie and does not want this project to just play on nostalgia. Khan asked Farah and the in-house team to work honestly on the screenplay and come up with something that surpasses the impact of the first part on moviegoers. 
 
 
“SRK is clear to not make a sequel just for the sake of it and is well aware of the fan following that Main Hoon Na has among the cinema-going audience. He has asked Farah and his in-house team of writers to honestly work on the screenplay and come up with something that surpasses the impact of first part. He is expected to hear the first draft by mid-2025 and then take a call on the same. The script is presently in the development stage,” a source close to the development told media.
 
The first draft is expected to be ready by mid-2025 as the script is currently under development. 

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan is planning to add two new floors to Mannat

Maharashtra govt to refund Shah Rukh Khan Rs 9 cr for Mannat lease premium

Newsmakers

Newsmakers of 2024: The Indian personalities who dominated the headlines

Shah Rukh Khan is planning to add two new floors to Mannat

MCZMA discusses SRK, Gauri Khan's appeal to add two new floors to Mannat

Baby John

King Khan applauds 'Baby John' trailer, Varun Dhawan's reaction wins hearts

The Lion King

Mufasa the Lion King Hindi trailer: SRK and Sons take over the voices

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have previously collaborated on three projects — Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year — all of which were commercially successful. If the sequel of ‘Main Hoon Na 2’ also falls in the right place, this will mark the fourth collaboration between the two. 

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movies

Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Siddharth Anand's King, which is expected to hit theatres next year. King will also star Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. Written by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is expected to be a gangster drama.
 
Apart from this, he is working on the next instalment of YRF Spy Universe, Pathaan 2.
 

More From This Section

Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi box office report Day 1: Ajith Kumar film eyes strong opening

South Indian Actress, Pushpalatha dies at 87 in Chennai

South Indian actress Pushpalatha dies at 87 in Chennai due to health issues

The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: Marvel dismisses rumours of using AI in poster creation

2025 Retro special on Valentine week

Silsila, Chandni and more to re-release in theatres this Valentine's Week

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran concert: Chennai traffic police issues advisory on diversions

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Entertainment Hindi movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon