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Home / Entertainment / Mirzapur movie update: From CBFC cuts to release date, all you need to know

Mirzapur movie update: From CBFC cuts to release date, all you need to know

Mirzapur The Movie, one of the most awaited films from the popular OTT franchise, is set to hit theatres on September 4, 2026. Its trailer was released on August 11

Mirzapur- The Movie

Mirzapur movie release date Sept 4 2026

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

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One of the most anticipated films, Mirzapur The Movie is set to bring the beloved crime franchise from the OTT platform to the big screen. The trailer for the Pankaj Tripathi-led film was released on August 11, offering viewers a glimpse into the larger-than-life world of Mirzapur.
 
The film introduces new characters to the franchise while bringing back several fan-favourites from the Prime Video series. Mirzapur The Movie is slated to hit theatres on September 4, 2026, marking the first theatrical release in the popular crime-thriller franchise. The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

Mirzapur The Movie Trailer

 
Another fierce battle for the coveted ‘Mirzapur ki gaddi’ (throne) is teased in the trailer, which was released on Tuesday, August 11. Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya, Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit and Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya return to the spotlight as the power struggle intensifies.
 
The trailer also hints at a confrontation with Ravi Kishan, whose character appears to have his sights set on the throne.
 
While retaining the rivalries, dark humour and intense confrontations that viewers have come to expect from Mirzapur, the film appears to expand the franchise’s world and raise the stakes on the big screen. 

Mirzapur The Movie Cast

The film introduces new characters to the Mirzapur universe while bringing back several familiar faces from the popular franchise. Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit, while Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya. Divyenndu also returns as Munna Tripathi, one of the franchise’s most iconic characters.
 
Abhishek Banerjee plays Compounder, Shweta Tripathi Sharma returns as Golu Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta and Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. The film also features newcomers Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. Jitendra plays Bablu Pandit, a character originally portrayed by Vikrant Massey in the series. 

Censor Board gives ‘A’ to Mirzapur The Movie

Before issuing the censor certificate for Mirzapur: The Movie, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordered several cuts. The film received an ‘A’ certificate after being asked to remove 35 seconds of intimate scenes, four instances of foul language and six instances of abusive language.
 
According to the report, the filmmakers were also instructed to reduce the intimate scenes by half through appropriate changes to the audio and visuals. The censor certificate states that the film has a runtime of 3 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds.

Is Mirzapur The Movie a prequel?

Yes, Mirzapur The Movie is considered a prequel linked to the events of the first season. This means the film is not simply an extension of Mirzapur Season 3; instead, it explores an earlier chapter in the franchise’s timeline.

The story goes back to the period when the rivalry between Munna Tripathi and Guddu Pandit was beginning to take shape. This also explains the return of characters who died in later seasons of the series.  

 

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Topics : Bollywood Indian film industry film industry Amazon Prime Video

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 4:21 PM IST