Alpha OTT release date: When & where to watch Alia Bhatt's spy thriller?

Alpha OTT Release Date: Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, opened in theatres on July 3. The YRF Spy Universe film is now set to premiere on Netflix on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and more than two months after its theatrical release.

Netflix announced the digital premiere on social media alongside a poster featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The announcement was accompanied by the caption: “Get ready to join the Alpha gang.”

When and where to watch Alpha OTT release?

Alpha, starring Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Alia Bhatt, will premiere on Netflix on August 28, 2026. The film will be available to stream throughout the Raksha Bandhan weekend.

Alpha cast and plot

ALSO READ: Toxic box office collection day 1: Yash film scores ₹100 Crore opening Alpha is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, written by Uday Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film was originally scheduled to release on December 25 last year but was later postponed to April before eventually arriving in theatres on July 3. YRF had previously attributed the delay to unfinished VFX work.

A unique serum serves as a key plot element, while the film’s storyline also revolves around a programme designed to train a new generation of highly skilled operatives. Sharvari plays an influencer and content creator who is also seen dancing and skateboarding at international locations, while Alia portrays a highly skilled assassin. Dia Mirza, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also play important roles.