Mirzapur Season 3 bonus episode: Munna Bhaiyya set to make comeback

Mirzapur Season 3 bonus episode: Munna Bhaiyya set to make comeback

After the success of Mirzapur Season 3, Amazon Prime announced it will release bonus episode featuring the return of fan favourite Munna Bhaiya, portrayed by Divyendu Sharma





Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the huge success of the latest season of 'Mirzapur,' Amazon Prime will release the bonus episode of season 3, and has hinted at the return of Munna Tripathi portrayed by Divyendu Sharma. 

The streaming platform has released a promo for the bonus episode, with fans speculating the potential return of Mirzapur’s iconic character Munna Bhaiyya.
When Season 3 was released, fans requested his return to the show bringing Bhaukaal to the 'Mirzapur' universe. Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer directed Mirzapur season 2 features a stellar cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

However, Divyenndu Sharma had already confirmed earlier this year that he is not part of the latest season. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor said,  “I shall declare, I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3. When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn’t over-romanticise going too deep into a character, because it is not easy. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realise that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it do you realise how dark it was.”

Sharma is known for various roles in movies like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend', and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', but he rose to popularity with Mirzapur. The series established the 41-year-old actor as a prominent face in the industry. 

What is the release date for Mirzapur's bonus episode?

Initially, the bonus episode was scheduled to be released on August 24, however, it got delayed and now fans expect it to be released in September. 

About 'Mirzapur'

The action-crime series, Mirzapur, streams on Amazon Prime Video. The series is produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and set in the heart of Uttar Pradesh. The story revolves around Akhadanan Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiyya portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, Tripathi is a mobster and businessman and wants to be the supremo. 

The first season aired in 2018 and instantly rose to success, and became the most-watched series in India after 'Sacred Games.' The Mirzapur third season premiered on Prime Video this July. 

The makers of Mirzapur have confirmed the work on the fourth season has started, which will explore the power dynamic within the criminal world even further. Fans desperately want the potential return of Munna Bhaiya, however, how this will be possible is still a mystery. The release date of Mirzapur season 4 is still not confirmed yet. However, it is expected to premiere in either 2025 or 2026.

