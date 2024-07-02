Mirzapur 3 is set to release on July 5; here's all you need to know

The third season of the most anticipated web series, Mirazapur, is set to hit the OTT screens soon and fans are excited to watch the gripping drama and intense power struggles after the success of its two previous seasons. The Mirzapur Season 3 was earlier scheduled to be released in early 2024, however, due to some unforeseen reasons it got delayed and is now set to premiere on July 5, 2024, on Amazon Prime.

Season 3 will continue its story from where it ends in the previous season, i.e., Guddu's actions resulting in Munna Bhaiya's death and Kaleen Bhaiya allied with Sharad, consequently, the new power dynamics will be seen in the upcoming season. Intense confrontations are expected among the key characters of the series, which include Guddu, Kaleen, Sharad, Beena, Golu, and Shatrughan.

The production of Mirzapur was delayed due to a personal tragedy in Pankaj Tripathi's life. He garnered support not only from his fans but from his production team as well.

When and where to watch Mirzapur Season 3?

The much-anticipated series is scheduled to release on Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

Mirzapur 3: Plot

The season will carry forward from the tragic end when Guddu killed Munna Bhaiya, and Kaleen Bhaiya allied with Sharad. This will unfold new power dynamics as each character strives for dominance in Mirzapur. The key characters like Guddu, Kaleen, Sharad, Beena, Golu, and Shatrughan are in contention for control leading to intense confrontations.

Pankaj Tripathi's Personal Tragedy

The production work of Mirzapur Season 3 was delayed due to a personal tragedy in the life of Pankaj Tripathi. His sister and brother-in-law met with a serious accident, where his brother-in-law passed away and his sister was seriously injured. Tripathi was in the village taking care of his family and he received full support from his fans and the production team.

Mirzapur Season 3: Trailer and Teasers

Amazon Prime Video released the preview of Mirzapur 3 on March 19, 2024. The teaser revealed that the third season is going to be more action-packed and full of drama. It will show the power tussle, revenue and intricate character dynamics.

Watch the trailer here:

Panchayat star Jitendra Kumar to feature in Mirzapur 3

Recently, an update surprised all the Panchayat fans as it was announced that Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) will make a special appearance in Mirzapur 3. Ali Fazal confirmed the crossover in an interview with ANI, stating, "That's cross-promotion. We have done that." Jitendra Kumar portraying Sachiv Ji will appear in Mirzapur for paperwork related to the death of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), spanning across two episodes.