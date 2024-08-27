Business Standard
KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan vows to fund brain tumour expenses of contestant

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan promised to cover all the medical expenses of a KBC 16 contestant diagnosed with a brain tumour

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan is winning hearts after he assured one Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Nareshi Meena that he will take care of all her brain tumour expenses.

The megastar Amitabh Bachchan got emotional after hearing about the health condition of the contestant. Nareshi told him that she had once treated the tumour but the doctors could not completely remove it due to its complicated position. The contestant also said that she needs to undergo proton therapy which is an expensive treatment and she came to the show to win money for her treatment. After hearing her story, Big B promised to bear all the expenses of her treatment.
Recently, Nareshi told Indianexpress.com that she managed to shut many mouths with her stint on KBC 16. She also stated that Amitabh Bachchan's team has reached out to her and they are assisting her with the treatment asking her to select doctors and hospitals where she wants to get her therapy done. They will directly transfer the money to that hospital as much as needed. 

Nareshi also managed to win Rs 50 lakh from KBC, which will go to her pocket, while the amount needed for her treatment will be paid by Big B himself. 

Sitting next to Amitabh Bachchan was a dream come true feeling for her. While having a long conversation, Nareshi said, “Meeting Big B and talking to him, it all became possible through KBC. These are the best moments of my life. People walk up to me now and tell me I did wonders on the show. I have shut a lot of mouths with my stint in KBC. My confidence got a boost too.”

She also stated that she would gift her mother the jewellery she sold for her treatment. She will also gift her aunt earrings after returning from the show. 

"I am happy they got a little famous because of me. They have been very happy. People have been congratulating me. When I returned home, my entire village kept a welcome party,” Nareshi said.

She has been trying to come on KBC since 2017, but she managed to reach the show after seven years. Nareshi also mentioned that no one ever thought that she could be there. She didn't even tell anyone about it until KBC people came to shoot. 

Nareshi, who hails from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, said she feels happy that she has not been a burden on anyone given her health condition. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati telecasts on Sony TV and is streamed live on SonyLiv.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

