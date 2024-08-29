The Rings of Power season 2 released today, here's when and where to watch

One of the most anticipated series ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 has been released. The series is set in Middle-earth's second age and explores the forges of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron, Numenor's all and the Elves and Men's last alliance. The series condenses Tolkein's sprawling timeline into a cohesive narrative.

The first three parts of the second season are releasing today. Here's all you need to know about it. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Rings of Power Season 2 releases today in India The series premiered on Amazon Prime from 12.30 pm (IST) today, August 29. This latest season will witness the first three episodes of the second season and the subsequent episodes will be released weekly till October 3, 2024, extending their first season's strategy where they initially premiered with two episodes.

Episode 1: Thursday, August 29

Episode 2: Thursday, August 29

Episode 3: Thursday, August 29

Episode 4: Thursday, September 5

Episode 5: Thursday, September 12

Episode 6: Thursday, September 19

Episode 7: Thursday, September 26

Episode 8: Thursday, October 3

How to watch the Rings of Power 2 in India?

People who have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video can watch the video today from 12.30 pm and if you don't have the subscription plan then follow the following steps:

Purchase a Prime Video subscription.

Enter your mobile number or email id

Enter the password

Check for LOTR: The Rings of Power season 2 banner and click on it.

You can also download these episodes in full HD

About The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Fire Season 2

The second season begins when the first season concludes with the return of Sauron to Middle-earth. Sauron, who was exiled by Galdariel, and without an army uses his cunning to regain power creating the Rings of Power allowing him to control all of Middle-earth. As darkness takes over, beloved characters face challenges and struggles testing their friendships and allegiances. The latest season promises to show the epic battle between good and evil, as elves, dwarves, orcs, men, wizards and Harfoots fight to hold on to what matters the most - each other.