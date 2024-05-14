Srikanth box office collections; Rajkummar's magic fades as earnings dip

Srikanth is an Indian Hindi language biographical movie based on the life of Srikanth Bolla who is a visually impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and stars Rajkummar Rao in the pivotal role along with Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. The movie filming took place from November 2022 to January 2023 and it was released in theatres in September 2023, which was later postponed to May 10, 2024.

The movie minted Rs 1.5 crore net in India on the fourth day at the box office. The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 13.25 crore net in India, while the worldwide collection is Rs 17.5 crore.

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 5

According to industry tracker Saclink, the movie collection is expected to drop further today (Day 5). The movie started well at the box office and minted Rs 2.25 crore on its opening day, the number surged on the second day when it collected Rs 4.2 crore.

The movie collection peaked on Sunday (Day 3) when it garnered Rs 5.25 crore. However, the number witnessed a drop of 68.57 per cent and collected only Rs 1.65 crore.

Srikanth Movie Collection Day-Wise

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 2.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 4.2 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 5.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 1.65 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 0.54 Cr (as of now)

Total ₹ 13.89 Cr

When was the Srikanth movie released in theatres?

The movie was released in theatres on May 10, 2024.

Srikanth Movie Plot