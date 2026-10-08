Nana Patekar dies at 75: A look at his remarkable five-decade career

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Patekar was reportedly found unconscious at his home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula for treatment. Doctors tried to revive the actor for around 45 minutes, but he did not respond to the treatment.

The passing of the actor brings to an end a remarkable acting career spanning nearly five decades. Known for his commanding screen presence, distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to portray both intense and humorous characters, Patekar leaves behind a body of work in both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Nana Patekar's early life and education

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Murud Janjira, Maharashtra, Nana came from a simple household and faced financial difficulties at a young age. To support his studies, he worked as a billboard painter. Patekar later pursued higher studies at Mumbai’s renowned Sir JJ Institute of Applied Arts. Before entering the film industry, he worked as a professional visual artist in advertising.

Patekar's Bollywood career

Patekar began his acting career in his late 20s and entered Bollywood with the 1978 film Gaman. He gradually established himself through challenging roles that showcased the range that would define his career.

His filmography includes hits such as Parinda, Ankush, Pratighaat, Khamoshi: The Musical, Salaam Bombay!, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti, Natsamrat and Welcome, turning him into a household name.

Parinda brought him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Krantiveer earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He went on to receive acclaim for films including Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan.

Patekar’s appeal extended beyond intense dramas and serious roles. He was equally effective in commercial cinema and comedy, a side of his acting that reached a new generation of viewers through 2007 comedy movie Welcome. His portrayal of Uday Shetty became one of the most remembered comic roles of his later career.

Patekar remained professionally active well into his seventies, appearing in both films and streaming projects during the final years of his life. He featured in Vanvaas in 2024 and Housefull 5 in 2025. In February 2026, he appeared in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller O’ Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also appeared in Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor, which premiered on Prime Video in March 2026.

When Nana Patekar stepped behind the camera

Apart from acting, Patekar also explored writing and directing, taking on different aspects of cinema. In 1991, he made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack, in which he played the lead role of a retired Army officer who decides to dole out justice in his own way. Madhuri Dixit also starred in the film. Prahaar was a moderate success at the box office and later became a cult favourite on cable TV.

National honours and recognition

Patekar’s work earned him several major honours over the course of his career. He won three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, apart from Maharashtra State Film Awards and other recognitions. In 2013, he was conferred the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Personal life and social work

Patekar’s personal life also saw its share of difficulties. He married Neelkanti Patekar in 1978, and the couple had two sons, Durvasa and Malhar. Their elder son, Durvasa, died at a young age due to illness. Nana and Neelkanti later lived separately for several years because of personal differences, although they remained legally married.

Beyond cinema, Patekar was associated with social causes and had a connection with rural Maharashtra. He remained involved in efforts to support farmers and people affected by difficult circumstances, adding another dimension to his public life.

Nana Patekar and the Tanushree Dutta controversy

Patekar’s career was also marked by controversy. In 2008, actor Tanushree Dutta accused him of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. She filed a complaint with CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) that year and repeated the allegation in 2013 and 2018. Patekar denied all the allegations.

The allegations became a major part of the 2018 #MeToo movement in India. Patekar filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered against him. A year later, he was cleared of the sexual harassment charges. In 2019, the Mumbai Police filed a closure ('B-summary') report, stating that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Patekar.