Nana Patekar death: Tributes pour in from PM Modi, Murmu, Bollywood celebs
Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa. As the news of the legendary actor's passing broke, several celebrities paid tribute to the legendary actor
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Actor Nana Patekar passed awaythis morning at the age of 75, shocking his fans across the country. In the early hours of Thursday, around 5:20 am, the renowned actor experienced a cardiac arrest at his Goa home.
Several celebs from the Indian film industry, alongside PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, expressed shock and paid tribute to the veteran actor soon after the news of his death was confirmed.
Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, in honour of his contributions to theatre and film, declared a ‘state funeral’ on the death of legendary actor Nana Patekar.
Nana Patekar death update
The location and time of Patekar's last rites have not yet been disclosed, despite the Maharashtra government's confirmation that he will receive a state-honours funeral.
The actor's decades-long contributions to Hindi and Marathi cinema and theatre led to the declaration of official honours. Authorities and his family are anticipated to provide more details about the funeral plans soon.
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The Devendra Fadnavis government took the decision considering Patekar's unparalleled contribution to the fields in Marathi and Hindi cinema, shelar added.
President Droupadi Murmu on Nana Patekar's death
Murmu paid tribute to Nana Patekar after his death, remembering his powerful performances. She also sent condolences to the actor’s family and friends, highlighting his dedication to social service.
"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. Through his powerful and deeply evocative performances, he brought to life a wide range of human experiences. He portrayed characters that left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of people. His commitment to social service reflected his concern for the underprivileged. His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers (sic)."
PM Modi pays tribute to Nana Patekar
Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026
Modi expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Mourning his death, he wrote in a social media post: "Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Nana Patekar had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers."
Full list of celebs who pays tribute to Nana Patekar death
Actor and filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh expressed shock over Patekar’s death, describing him as an actor "par excellence" and praising his distinctive style and range.
“There wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform,” he shared on X.
- Akshay Kumar, who worked with Patekar in Welcome, also paid tribute with a photograph. He wrote that Patekar was one of those rare actors who did not need to do much to command attention, praising his voice, intensity and honesty in every performance.
- Jr NTR stated in his tribute to the actor, "A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."
- Actress Kangana Ranaut also expressed shock, writing that it was "such a terrible and tragic news".
- Actor and politician Ravi Kishan remembered Patekar as an artist who remained grounded despite his stardom, praising his simplicity, naturalness and connection with his roots.
- Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur also paid her tributes on her Instagram, “Thank you for your iconic cinematic legacy. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Nana Patekar sir…”
- Veteran actor Prakash Raj also tweeted a throwback picture with Nana Patekar, "miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life’s journey. RIP #NanaPatekar."
- Suniel Shetty shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "There was only one Nana. There will never be another. Rest in peace Bhau... Cinema won’t be the same without you."
- Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also mourned Patekar's death, saying he found it difficult to believe that the actor could die so suddenly.
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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 11:33 AM IST