RRR, Pathaan remind trade and studios of economic power of single screens

Kohinoor (Suratgarh, Rajasthan), Cine Kamla Ponda (Goa), JC Palace (Badaun, Uttar Pradesh) and Lajwanti Talkies (Bishrampur, Chhattisgarh) are among the 25 single screens across India that reopened because of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan (Yash Raj Films). The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has become one of the biggest hits in Indian with over Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide gross, so far. “More than 500 cinemas had shut down during the pandemic. Post-Pathaan a lot of these are opening,” says Rajesh Mishra, executive director and group CEO, UFO Moviez. It offers digital solutions to over 3,400 screens in India. Of this 2,000 are single screens, which UFO also aggregates for advertising.