Home / Entertainment / Katrina Kaif 42nd birthday: From Bollywood star to ₹240 crore beauty mogul

As Katrina Kaif turns 42 today, her beauty brand, Kay-beauty, is now one of India's leading celebrity-driven cosmetic brands. Let's know her transition from an actor to a successful businesswoman

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Katrina Kaif is turning 42 today — and she’s never been more unstoppable. While fans celebrate her cinematic legacy and iconic dance numbers like Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, and Kamli, Katrina’s rise as a businesswoman is equally dazzling. Her cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty, is now valued at a whopping ₹240 crore, cementing her position not just in Bollywood, but in India’s booming beauty industry.
 
In the early 2000s, Katrina Kaif was often dismissed as just another glamorous import — her acting chops questioned, her accent mocked. She nearly left the industry. But everything changed in 2007 with Namastey London, a surprise hit that showcased her acting potential and gave audiences a new lens through which to see her. She followed it up with major hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Raajneeti, Zero, and Bharat, building one of the most bankable careers in Bollywood. 
 

Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif!

On July 16, 1983, Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong. Her mother, Suzanne Turcotte, is a British social worker and lawyer, while her father, Mohammad Kaif, is Kashmiri. Katrina's parents divorced when she was a little child. Her mother raised her and her other siblings. The actress has three older sisters, three younger sisters, and an older brother.
 
At the age of 14, Katrina began modelling as her first job. She was cast in the 2003 movie "Boom" while modelling. She went on to endorse several brands. The movie "Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya" (2005), in which she co-starred with Bollywood star Salman Khan, was her major "big break". Since then, Katrina has never turned back. 
 
The actress was able to establish herself as one of Bollywood's most popular and successful actors over time. 

When Katrina turned into a businesswoman 

In 2018, Katrina committed Rs 2.04 crore in a joint venture with the prominent retail business 'Nykaa' before the brand's launch. That investment increased to Rs 22 crore by 2021. In addition to showcasing Katrina's sharp business sense, this established a strong basis for her future beauty business with the online retail company. 
 
Katrina chose to co-found the company with Nykaa in 2019 to stand out in the crowded and competitive beauty industry. She came up with the idea, and it soon rose to prominence as one of the nation's most popular makeup brands.

Katrina's Kay- Beauty vs other cosmetic brands in the makeup industry

Kriti Sanon, Masaba Gupta, Deepika Padukone, and Mira Rajput are among the celebrities who have introduced skincare and cosmetic brands of their own. None, though, were as successful as Katrina. 
 
In the first nine months of FY2024, Deepika Padukone's 82°E reported a loss of Rs 25.1 crore, per a 2024 Storyboard18 report. One of the main causes of Deepika's brand's poor performance, according to the survey, was its high price.

Katrina’s net worth and more

In just six years, Katrina's products have become one of the nation's best-selling cosmetic brands, according to the same survey from 2025. In 2025, its revenue reached Rs 240 crore. In addition to her prosperous business, Katrina has several properties both globally and in India. 
 
Katrina also enjoys driving high-end vehicles, such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes ML 350, Range Rover Vogue LWB, and others. Katrina Kaif's net worth, which includes her revenues from movies, brand endorsements, investments, and her beauty brand, has increased to Rs 263 crore, according to Fincash.
 

