World Radio Day 2026: History, theme, significance, and celebrations

World Radio Day honours a medium that continues to speak to millions—often with nothing more than a signal and a simple receiver. Long before smartphones and streaming apps, radio became a companion in homes, fields and far-flung corners of the world. Even today, its strength lies in its simplicity: no internet, no expensive gadgets, no digital learning curve—just sound travelling across distances, bringing information, music and voices together beyond economic, geographic and social divides.

Every year on February 13, the day is observed to honour radio's contribution to community education, democracy, and cross-cultural and cross-regional connections. On Friday, Indian Prime Minister Modi also praised the importance of radio on World Radio Day.

PM Modi on World Radio Day 2026

On World Radio Day 2026, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on the importance of radio. Additionally, he reminded the public to submit ideas for his Mann Ki Baat program's upcoming broadcast on Sunday, February 22.

PM Modi posted on X, "World Radio Day is about celebrating a medium that is a trusted voice for people, be it in remote villages or bustling cities. For years, the radio has delivered timely information, amplified talent and encouraged creativity. This is a day to acknowledge the efforts of all those associated with this medium".

World Radio Day 2026 Theme

"Radio with Artificial Intelligence" is the theme for World Radio Day 2026, and it is based on the tenet that "AI is a tool, not a voice." It highlights how artificial intelligence is changing radio broadcasting while highlighting the importance of human judgment, ethics, and inventiveness in journalism.

???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????✨ ???? Observed annually on 13 February to commemorate the establishment of United Nations Radio in 1946. ????️ This year’s theme is “Radio and Artificial Intelligence: AI is a tool, not a voice.” ???? Akashvani reaches nearly 99% of India’s… pic.twitter.com/zWty5afUOp — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 13, 2026

History of World Radio Day

World Radio Day is a worldwide event that emphasises radio's ability to inform, educate, bring people together, and strengthen communities. It is organised by UNESCO and recognised by the UN. First observed in 2012, it was declared by UNESCO in 2011.

ALSO READ: AI Impact Summit: Indigenous SLM, LLMs to take AI summit centre stage The founding date of United Nations Radio was set for February 13th, 1946. Since then, the day has been observed yearly to promote support for broadcasters around the world and to increase awareness of the significance of the technology.

2026 World Radio Day celebrations

This year's celebration's theme invites all voices to consider creating an inventive, accessible, and moral future for radio as artificial intelligence continues to transform media creation and dissemination.