Monday, February 16, 2026 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Rajkummar Rao's new appearance triggers health concerns on social media

Rajkummar Rao's new appearance triggers health concerns on social media

Rajkummar Rao's new appearance has shocked his fans. As people eagerly await his big-screen return, the actor's new look has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion

Rajkummar Rao’s new look

Rajkummar Rao’s new look Viral

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor Rajkummar Rao has once again found himself at the centre of social media chatter — this time for his unexpected new look. The Stree star made a recent public appearance that quickly went viral, with fans dissecting every detail of his changed appearance.
 
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently hosted the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai, which Rajkummar Rao attended. The visibly altered appearance in the actor’s hair and general look was immediately noticed by fans, sparking conjecture and “concern” about his well-being. 
 

Rajkummar Rao’s new look in a viral video

Rajkummar Rao can be seen wearing a smart all-black attire in the viral videos. He chose a basic shirt and distressed jeans for a timeless, stylish look, finishing the look with white sneakers and glasses.

Also Read

O Romeo box office collection report

O' Romeo box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's film sees dull start

CINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

The screaming need for cinema screens in over 80% of India's pin codespremium

Actors Aayush Sharma and Ranveer Singh gets threat

After Ranveer Singh, Aayush Sharma receives threat email demanding ransom

SC, Supreme Court

No release unless title changed: SC to Neeraj Pandey on 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case and bail hearing

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood extend support to jailed Rajpal Yadav

 
However, his patchy beard and moustache—a change from his typically clean-shaven appearance—attracted the most attention.
 
Additionally, a few of the fans noted that his hairdo appeared slimmer and different from before. The actor seemed happy as he posed and grinned for the photographers in spite of the commotion. During the event, filmmaker Farah Khan also accompanied him for photos. 

Netizens react to Rajkummar Rao’s new look

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “What happened to Rajkummar Rao? Too much hair loss all of a sudden?”
 
Another commented, “Different shades of Rajkummar Rao… but this latest look genuinely shocked me. I could barely recognise him. Honestly, he never had conventional charm. What he had was uniqueness. Now even that feels replaced by something overly polished and artificial.”
 
One user said, “He is playing Sourav Ganguly in his biopic.”
 
Another mentioned, “He is doing the role of Sourav Ganguly. That’s Ganguly’s current look. Later, he will play the younger version as well.” 
 
A fan also stated, “This appears to be a look for a film. It’s too specific, the common man's hair, the glasses, and the subtle expression. We know he doesn’t appear like this in public as Rajkummar.”

What’s Rajkummar Rao’s next project?

Filming for Rajkummar Rao's planned biographical film about former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly is anticipated to start in March 2026. According to reports, the actor is also starring in a biography about the famous public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Many admirers, however, speculated that the appearance might be for a future project.

More From This Section

Salò, frames per second

The fetish of fascism: How Salò exposes the aesthetics of domination

Kohra 2 OTT release

OTT releases this week: Kohrra Season 2, The Conjuring: Last Rites & more

World Radio Day 2026

World Radio Day 2026: History, theme, significance, and celebrations

Avengers Doomsday

Avengers Doomsday: Russo brothers finally decode the four-video teaser plan

Border 2 box office collection report

Border 2 box office collection Day 19: Sunny Deol's movie crosses 464 crore

Topics : Rajkummar Rao Bollywood Indian film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayJee Mains Result 2026IBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast