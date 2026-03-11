Harry Potter actor Radcliffe calls for mandatory therapy for child actors

During his years on set, Daniel Radcliffe—best known for playing the young wizard in the Harry Potter movie series—disclosed that he occasionally used alcohol and cigarettes to "cope with anxiety." The actor talked openly about the mental health challenges experienced by young performers, drawing on his own experience in the spotlight.

Radcliffe emphasises that even while their lives seem dazzling to the outside world, the high pressures of fame can quietly take a toll, and he feels that therapy should be required for young artists in the entertainment industry.

Why does Radcliffe feel therapy must be 'mandatory'?

The actor discussed the need for proactive mental health treatment to be incorporated into the system for child actors during an appearance on Bustle's "One Nightstand with Daniel Radcliffe."

Radcliffe related the heartbreaking tale of a young actor he had known who committed suicide, thinking he had no right to complain because everyone thought he had "everything"—success, celebrity, and wealth.

ALSO READ: Lockdown OTT release: When and where to watch the intense thriller online? “The illusion that child stars are living a perfect dream can be crushing behind the scenes, which is exactly why therapy should be built into the system," Radcliffe added. In order to preserve mental resilience and avoid more serious difficulties, he also emphasised that treatment works best when it is initiated early, even before a person believes they actually need it.

Daniel Radcliffe's career

At the age of 12, Daniel Radcliffe shot to fame as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie based on J.K. Rowling's best-selling book series. Over the next 10 years, the actor returned to the character in 7 more films.

The narrative followed Harry Potter, a young wizard, and his companions Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger as they battled the evil wizard Lord Voldemort while attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.