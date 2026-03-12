Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Bhooth Bangla teaser: Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 yrs

The Bhooth Bangla teaser starring Akshay Kumar is out. The horror-comedy marks the actor's collab with Priyadarshan after a 14-year gap. The film promises to recreate the fresh golden comic era

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a 14-year gap, Bollywood's legendary director-actor combination Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar will finally reunite in Bhooth Bangla. Now released, the trailer for their new horror-comedy movie has undoubtedly been the talk of the town. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.
 
Bhooth Bangla offers a delightful blend of nostalgia and new amusement with its upbeat music, captivating cinematography, clever punchlines, and the distinctive comic flavour of Akshay and Priyadarshan films.
 
Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) are just a few of the popular Bollywood comedies that have made Akshay and director Priyadarshan famous. 
 

Bhooth Bangla teaser out now

The newly released teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla teases a quirky mix of humour and the supernatural. The makers have finally released the teaser after captivating audiences with spooky posters. With its lighthearted moments, clever punchlines, and fun moments, the promo heavily leans towards comedy. There is simply a little hint of the scary component.
 
An additional nostalgic element is provided by the recognisable faces from the Bhooth Bangla teaser. Fans are reminded of the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa by the colourful appearances of Tabu, Paresh Rawal, the late Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav in the teaser. It is Wamiqa Gabbi's debut collaboration with Akshay, and she portrays the female protagonist.  Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to re-release worldwide before sequel on Mar 19
 
The film's tagline says, "Laughter, screams, and surprises are waiting inside the Bangla. Dare to enter?" Previously, the makers released Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge from Bhooth Bangla, which became hugely popular with fans. 
 

About Bhooth Bangla cast and plot

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in collaboration with Cape of Good Films. Starring in the movie are Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Akshay Kumar.
 
The movie, which is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. The teaser, which depicts a haunted home (reminiscent of Bhool Bhulaiyaa) inhabited by a monster known as "vadhusur," creates a nostalgic yet spooky atmosphere. At the box office, it will compete with Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.
   

