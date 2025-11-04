Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diane Ladd, acclaimed actor and three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

Ladd's death was announced on Monday by her daughter Laura Dern, who issued a statement saying her mother and occasional co-star died at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern at her side

AP Ojai (California)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Diane Ladd, the three-time Academy Award nominee whose roles ranged from the brash waitress in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore to the protective mother in Wild at Heart", has died at 89.

Ladd's death was announced on Monday by her daughter Laura Dern, who issued a statement saying her mother and occasional co-star died at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern at her side.

Dern, who called Ladd her amazing hero and profound gift of a mother", did not immediately cite a cause of death.

She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artiste and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created, Dern wrote.

 

We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.

A gifted comic and dramatic performer, Ladd had a long career in television and on stage before breaking through as a film performer in Martin Scorsese's 1974 release Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore".

She earned an Oscar nomination for supporting actor for her turn as the acerbic, straight-talking Flo, and went on to appear in dozens of movies over the following decades.

Her many credits included Chinatown", Primary Colors and two other movies for which she received best supporting nods, Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

