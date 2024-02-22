Sensex (    %)
                        
Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: All about the newly-wed couple

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got hitched in Goa on February 21. Soon after the duo shared lovable pictures, Samantha, Varun Dhawan, Trisha and others wished them

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani wedding

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani wedding

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently hosted the wedding in a dreamy beach area. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani unveiled their relationship in an Instagram post in 2021. The couple, alongside their families and friends from the industry are in Goa. 
They took their 'Pheras' at approx 3.30 pm. On February 20, Rakul and Jackky hosted their mehendi and sangeet functions. Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and others, performed for the couple, apart from their individual relatives. 
Rakul and Jackky had two wedding ceremonies i.e. Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ritual, mirroring their respective cultures. An after-party has also been arranged for the visitors post the wedding. The duo will have a starry reception for their industry friends in a couple of days. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Insights 

A source close to the couple told IndiaToday.in, "Rakul’s 'Chuddha' ceremony is scheduled for the morning. 
Then the couple will take the 'saath phere' after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey." Also Rakul and Jackky's 'Pheras' took place after 3.30 pm. 

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: The First appearance

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani dropped their first wedding pictures on Wednesday. Speaking to Instagram, Rakul Preet expressed, "Mine now and always 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Rakul Preet and Jackky got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony known as the "Anand Karaj" after dating for a long time. 
After Anand Karaj, it was trailed by the Pheras at night to recognize Jackky's Sindhi heritage.Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Rakul looked flawless in a pink-shaded embellished lehenga with floral work. She completed her look by a flowered bun on her hair and accessorized it with substantial diamond jewellery.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: The guests

The wedding was attended by the couple's relatives and friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol's, and others Bollywood celebs marked their attendance at the ceremony to bless the couple on leaving on their new journey. 
On February 19, their pre-wedding festivities began. Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

