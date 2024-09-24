Paris Fashion Week 2024: B'wood actresses Aishwarya and Alia own the runway

Paris Fashion Week 2024 is back again with Bollywood divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt who rocked the runway with their stunning style. Both actresses' styles captured the hearts of people all around the world. They are both L'Oréal brand ambassadors. Alia caught everyone's attention this time by walking the runway for this company for the first time. On the other hand, Aishwarya has participated in fashion week for a number of years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt are highly skilled and well-liked by the public for their distinct styles. They were both observed energetically walking down the ramp. Videos from this event are currently trending on social media.

Paris Fashion Week 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look

When Aishwarya took the ramp during Paris Fashion Week 2024, she once again displayed her elegant persona and captured everyone's attention. She wore a balloon maxi dress with a red satin finish. It also had a long trail tied to it. She went with frizzy, open hair and strong red lips to finish off this appearance.

Aishwarya looked like a movie star diva with this outfit. It appeared as though everyone's hearts stopped when Aishwarya Rai, her flowing hair, walked in. After her walk, she greeted people with a "Namaste".

Paris Fashion Week 2024: Alia Bhatt’s look

At the event, Alia walked hand in hand down the runway with American actor-model Andie MacDowell, who was wearing a white gown. During Paris Fashion Week's Women's Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, Alia presented a piece for the L'oreal Paris' Walk, Your Worth event.

Bold rectangular hoops earrings and a pink lip tint finished off her ensemble. Her attractive appearance was further enhanced by her wet-hair style. On her Paris runway debut, Alia blew kisses, waved, and smiled at the audience. In one of the footage, Alia and other celebrities were shown walking the ramp while waving to the seated audience and holding red roses.

Paris Fashion Week 2024: About the event

The Paris Fashion Week's Women's Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection was held at the renowned Palais Garnier opera house in Paris from September 23 to October 1, 2024.

The auspicious Place de l'Opera was converted into an open-air runway, completely changing the image of the exclusive Parisian venue. The event made a strong statement about empowerment, inclusivity, and confidence while showcasing the beauty of women from all walks of life.