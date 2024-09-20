International Emmy Awards 2024: Check complete list of nomination

The list of nominees from all across the globe has been announced for the 52nd International Emmy Awards days after the Primetime Emmys. The competition awards movies with multiple ranges of talent and storytelling honouring different categories in both the Drama and Comedy series.

Indian web series 'The Night Manager' is one that has found its place in the nomination list in the Drama series category with other entries; Australia's 'The Newsreader', Argentina's 'Yosi, the Regretful Spy', and France's 'Drops of God.'

In the nomination list of Comedy series the nominees list includes Australia's 'Deadloch', Argentina's 'Division Palermo', France's 'HPI', and South Korea's 'Daily Dose of Sunshine'.

Argentina also did well in the Arts Programming category featuring 'Virgilio' which competes with Poland's 'Piano Forte', the UK's 'Robbie Williams', and Japan's 'Who I Am Life'.

The United Kingdom and Australia shine with nine nominations each in different categories followed by Argentina's seven and Japan's six. The 2024 nominations represent movies and series from different categories including Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, and more.

According to the deadline, the president and CEO of the International Academy, said, "Every year the international television community competes to be recognized on the International Emmys' much-coveted global stage,"

He also congratulates nominees for their outstanding programs and performances highlighting the universal appeal of extraordinary storytelling across diverse genres, culture and countries.

52nd International Emmy Awards: Full Nomination List

Here is the full list of nominations:

Arts Programming

Pianoforte (Poland)- Robbie Williams (UK)- Virgilio (Argentina)- Who I Am Life (Japan)

Best Performance by an Actor

Julio Andrade in 'Betinho: No Fio da Navalha' (Brazil)- Haluk Bilginer in 'Sahsiyet - Season 2' (Turkey)- Laurent Lafitte in 'Tapie' (France)- Timothy Spall in 'The Sixth Commandment' (UK)

Best Performance by an Actress

Adriana Barraza in 'El Ultimo Vagon' (Mexico)- Aokbab - Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in 'Hunger' (Thailand)- Sara Giraudeau in 'Tout va bien' (France)- Jessica Hynes in 'There She Goes' (UK) Comedy Series- Daily Dose of Sunshine (South Korea)- Deadloch (Australia)- Division Palermo (Argentina)- HPI - Season 3 (France) Drama Series- Les Gouttes de Dieu (France)- The Newsreader - Season 2 (Australia)- The Night Manager (India)- Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2 (Argentina).

The winners of the International Emmy Awards Gala will take place on November 25 in New York City.