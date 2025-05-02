Friday, May 02, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Retro box office collection Day 2: Suriya's movie off to a strong start

Retro box office collection Day 2: Suriya's movie off to a strong start

Suriya's 'Retro' was released in theatres across the world on May 1. Karthik Subbaraj-directed Retro started strong at the box office on its opening day

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Suriya’s highly anticipated Tamil-language film Retro, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, made a solid impact at the box office right from Day 1. Released worldwide on May 1, 2025, the film raked in an impressive ₹19.25 crore (India net) on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
 
The film was released in standard and EPIQ formats, saw its Tamil version dominate with ₹17.25 crore, while the Telugu version contributed ₹1.95 crore and the Hindi version ₹5 lakhs.

Retro box office collection day 2

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie had earned Rs 1.85 Crore on Day 2 (at the time of writing), this number is surely going to surge by the end of the day. 
 
 
However, the real test for the movie will be on Saturday and Sunday, when increased footfall could push collections higher. Strong word-of-mouth and advance bookings indicate a promising weekend. However, the competition from other regional releases may impact screen retention.

Retro movie occupancy

Retro witnessed strong occupancy rates in Tamil Nadu, which was around 78.89%, with key cities like Chennai (87.25%), Coimbatore (85.50%), and Madurai (79.25%) leading the way. Bengaluru also recorded a 64.25% Tamil occupancy. However, the Telugu version saw a modest 39.03% turnout, while the Hindi version struggled at 8.55%, reflecting its limited appeal outside the Tamil market.

Retro OTT release

The makers of Retro sold the movie's post-theatrical streaming rights to Netflix, covering Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. While the official OTT release date has not been announced, the deal ensures a wide digital reach post its theatrical run.

About Retro

Retro is a romantic action-comedy movie featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Paarivel "Paari" Kannan, an orphan raised by a gangster, who battles fate, family, and a brutal cult to reunite with his lost love, Rukmini. With Karthik Subbaraj’s signature storytelling and Suriya’s star power, the film has generated significant buzz, setting the stage for a strong box office run.
 
The 168-minute movie was released in theatres on May 1 and was made with a budget of Rs 65 crore. Retro is produced by Jyothika, Suriya, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, and Rajsekar Pandian, under the banner of Stone Bench Films and 2D Entertainment.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

