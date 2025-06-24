Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections: Film nears ₹70 cr mark in 5 days

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections: Film nears ₹70 cr mark in 5 days

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections day 5: Aamir Khan's movie is going strong at the box office, and inches away from crossing the Rs 70 crore mark

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is lighting up the box office with surprising strength, crossing ₹69 crore in just five days since its release on June 20, 2025. Despite being a sports comedy-drama with an emotional core — a far cry from Khan’s action-packed blockbusters like Ghajini or Dangal — the film has struck a chord with multiplex audiences, especially in urban centres. 
 
Riding on positive word-of-mouth and a family-friendly appeal, the film is now eyeing the ₹70 crore mark, with momentum still on its side.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office Collection day 5

The film opened to a decent ₹10.7 crore on Friday. Thanks to positive word of mouth, it saw a massive 88.79% jump on Saturday, collecting ₹20.2 crore. 
 
 
The upward trend continued on Sunday with ₹27.25 crore, according to Sacnilk (which is the highest single-day collection so far). However, as expected, the film experienced a significant drop on Monday, earning ₹8.5 crore.
 
Early Tuesday numbers suggest a similar trend, with the movie collecting ₹2.65 crore by the afternoon. The total domestic collection now stands at approximately ₹69.3 crore, and it’s expected to surpass ₹75 crore by the end of the day.

Also Read

Panchayat Season 4

Panchayat Season 4 X review: Fans divided over political tilt in Phulera

Sardaar Ji 3

Storm over Sardaar Ji 3: Diljit likely to face ban for casting Hania Aamir

Spiderman

Spider Man meets Punisher: Bernthal joins Holland in Marvel 'Brand New Day'

Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections: Aamir Khan makes solid comeback

Samay Raina

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent returns on YouTube after controversy

 
‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has outperformed expectations, especially for a non-masala, emotion-driven film. While it’s not on the scale of Aamir’s earlier blockbusters like Ghajini or Dangal, it has still managed to make a mark, particularly in urban centres and multiplexes. The film’s emotional core, combined with humour and a strong message, seems to be resonating well with the audience.

Sitaare Zameen Par day-wise collection

  • Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 10.7 Cr
  • Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 20.2 Cr
  • Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 27.25 Cr 
  • Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 8.5 Cr
  • Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.65 Cr
  • Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections Total ₹ 69.3 Cr

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. It is an official Hindi remake of the Spanish film Champions (2018). The film stars Genelia D'Souza as Gulshan’s wife, along with Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, and many others in supporting roles.
 
The story follows Gulshan Aurora (played by Aamir Khan), a basketball coach suspended from his position, who is assigned community service coaching a team of players with disabilities for an upcoming tournament.

More From This Section

PremiumBuskr Booth

Bringing busking to India: Buskr Booth rocks Delhi-National Capital Region

Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir

Diljit's 'Sardaar Ji 3' skips India release amid Hania Amir casting row

PremiumSitaare Zameen Par

As Bollywood fights OTT, Aamir releases Sitaare Zameen Par only in theatres

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

Sitaare Zameen Par box office report day 1: Aamir Khan returns with a bang

Movies, web series, OTT

This week on OTT: Emraan Hashmi, Diljit Dosanjh & Kapil lead the charge

Topics : Entertainment Best movies Aamir Khan Box office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon