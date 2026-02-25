Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Bluff OTT release: How to watch Priyanka Chopra thriller online?

The Bluff OTT release: How to watch Priyanka Chopra thriller online?

Priyanka Chopra & Karl Urban star in the new action drama, The Bluff, which is all set to premiere in India today. The Bluff is premiering on Amazon Prime Video today in many languages

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban's new action drama, is poised to make an impression on viewers. Frank E. Flowers is the director of the much-anticipated Hollywood film, which is supported by Amazon, MGM Studios and promises an intense blend of retaliation, survival, and emotion.
 
The movie's digital premiere date was today, February 25. The movie will also be released in other Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, in an effort to attract a larger audience.

The Bluff OTT release date and time

The Bluff is making its digital debut today on Amazon Prime Video, in case viewers in India are curious.
 
 
It is interesting to note that the platform scheduled the movie to stream at 1:30 PM, giving it an afternoon premiere, rather than the customary midnight release.
 
Many fans were shocked by the timing shift because they were expecting it to drop at 12 AM, but the new schedule has just increased the excitement.

About the Bluff

The plot centres on Ercell Bodden, a former pirate attempting to lead a peaceful life in the late 19th-century Caribbean. But her past is not going to be forgotten. She is compelled to return to the violent society from which she had fled when old adversaries reappear and threaten her family.
 
A compelling story of survival, treachery, and strong maternal instinct ensues. The entire movie was filmed in Australia, even though the story takes place in the Cayman Islands. The production's goal is to combine emotionally intense storytelling with expansive graphics.

More about the Bluff

The Bluff is going to be one of the biggest global OTT releases this year. It represents yet another important milestone in Priyanka Chopra's international career. Priyanka plays Ercell Bodden, a woman divided between her need to keep her loved ones safe and her difficult background.
 
Captain Connor, a pirate with a long-standing animosity against Ercell, is portrayed by Karl Urban. The emotional and dramatic centre of the movie is their confrontation.
 
Ismael Cruz Córdova plays Ercell's spouse, T.H. Bodden, while Safia Oakley-Green plays her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bodden. Ercell's son Isaac is portrayed by Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison plays Lee, a crucial Connor crew member. The group as a whole gives the suspenseful story more emotional depth and intensity.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

