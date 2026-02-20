Yash's Toxic release date 'confirmed': Teaser, cast, plot of movie revealed

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has released its much-anticipated teaser. On March 19, 2026, the Yash-starring and Geetu Mohandas-directed movie will be released, competing at the box office with the much-anticipated Dhurandhar sequel. KVN Productions, the production company behind the contentious Tamil film Jana Nayagan, is the producer of Toxic.

A brief preview of the film's fast-paced environment is provided via the teaser. A voice declares in the beginning, "This war will be different.” There is a quick set of visuals of a Royal Circus taking place, which are juxtaposed alongside extreme close-ups of Yash, who plays Raya. The voiceover says, “You can’t go against the world and survive. Give up, Raya".

Inside Yash’s Toxic trailer-teaser

With dark, moody visuals and glances of Raya (Yash), the teaser begins with a warning that the enemy is even more dangerous this time. But Raya does not want to back down. He continues to be defiant, insisting that the game will end when he says it will.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kennedy & more The violent and graphic action scenes in the trailer, which include vicious battles, broken bones, and beheadings, imply that mercy is out of the question once Raya enters the picture. Additionally, the antagonist of the movie is introduced to the audience. He shows up to rile Raya up by saying, "I am home, Daddy!" in a direct challenge.

The harsh world of Toxic is introduced to viewers in the 1 min, 55-second teaser. The video, which has a throwback look and is set in Goa in the 20th century, features horrific scenes and high-octane action as it presents Yash's tough avatar. Yash's potential dual role at the conclusion is hinted to in the teaser.

About the Toxic release date and more

Under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic, which was produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash, was shot concurrently in Kannada and English. It will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: Cheque bounced? Experts weigh in on fines, jail risk and credit hit Described as a "fairy tale for grown-ups," Geetu Mohandas, the director of Liar's Dice and Moothon, is behind Toxic. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth are also included. Akshay Oberoi will have a significant part in Toxic, which is scheduled to open in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Netizen reaction to the ‘Toxic’

Users filled the comments segment with appreciation. One commented, "Dhurandhar is in danger," while another wrote, "Rs 2000 crore loading." Other comments says, "Boss is back," "Rocking Star Yash Fans Assemble Here !" and "Yash be like: World is my territory."