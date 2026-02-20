House of the Dragon 3 trailer hints at epic sea battle and Targaryen war

The makers of House of the Dragon have finally dropped the gripping trailer for its third season, sending fans into a frenzy. The fantasy epic, set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, continues to chronicle the bloody civil war within House Targaryen.

Adapted from George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the series delves into the rise and fall of the dragon-riding dynasty. Season 3, scheduled to premiere in June 2026, promises larger-scale warfare and political upheaval. Notably, a massive battle sequence originally planned for Season 2—trimmed to eight episodes—has now been shifted to the upcoming instalment.

What to expect from House of the Dragon Season 3?

The trailer opens with Aemond Targaryen occupying the Iron Throne, signalling a dramatic shift in power following the turmoil of the previous season. With King Aegon gravely injured and Queen Alicent Hightower politically sidelined, Aemond appears poised to tighten his grip over King’s Landing.

However, the tides of war are far from settled. Rhaenyra Targaryen is shown strengthening her claim, with hints that she has secured new dragons to bolster her forces. The teaser also points towards high-stakes confrontations at sea, including what appears to be the long-anticipated Battle of the Gullet — a pivotal clash that could alter the course of the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Cast

James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Joplin Sibtain as Ser 'Bold' Jon Roxton, and Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort are among the new cast members joining 'House of the Dragon' for its third season, as per the outlet reports. Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim are among the cast members returning for Episode 3 of "House of the Dragon."