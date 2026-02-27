The Kerala Story 2 morning shows cancelled, fans confused; details inside

The Kerala Story 2 was scheduled to hit theatres on February 27, but its release has been stalled after the Kerala High Court refused permission, observing that the film portrays the state in a negative light.

Meanwhile, advance bookings had already opened on BookMyShow across leading multiplex chains in several other parts of the country. However, the listings were abruptly pulled down overnight following the court’s order, leaving moviegoers confused and exhibitors in limbo. On 26 February 2026, the Kerala High Court issued a 15-day interim stay on the film's release.

Court on The Kerala Story 2 release

Judge Bechu Kurian Thomas of the Kerala High Court observed the film's content. The court noted the film's "potential to disturb social harmony, law and order, or public peace." The statement addresses rumours circulated following the Kerala High Court's decision to view the movie before its planned release, which raised concerns about potential limitations.

According to the PTI, the producer of Kerala Story 2, Vipul Amrutlal Shah has told the court the pleas to interrupt the movie's release are ‘premature, misconceived and not maintainable’.’ The filmmaker’s affidavit stated, ‘The supervisory jurisdiction of this court does not extend to substituting its own assessment of a film’s content for the expert judgment of the certifying authority. The said film is slated to release in over 1,800 theatres across India as well as overseas.’

Makers on The Kerala Story 2 shows cancelled

Sunshine Pictures explained in a detailed statement that no court has issued an order requiring the removal of any promotional information and that the matter is presently under jurisdiction.

The producers filed an urgent appeal, and the Division Bench of the High Court has postponed making a decision. The movie cannot be shown in Indian theatres until a final order is issued or the stay expires.

ALSO READ: The Bluff OTT release: How to watch Priyanka Chopra thriller online? “Sunshine Pictures would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently subjudice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content,” the statement says.

CBFC on the Kerala Story 2

The bench ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the film within the allotted 15 days and chastised the board for a "non-application of mind" when awarding a U/A certificate.

While some smaller chains apparently kept afternoon slots uncertain pending additional legal clarification, major chains such as PVR INOX reportedly withdrew all listings for the movie.

About the Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond cast and plot

Under the Sunshine Pictures label, Kamakhya Narayan Singh is the director and Vipul Amrutlal Shah is the producer of Kerala Story 2. Adah Sharma, the protagonist of the first film, is no longer present in the sequel, which has a new lead cast.

Ulka Gupta plays Surekha, Aditi Bhatia plays Divya, Aishwarya Ojha plays Neha, Sumit Gahlawat plays Salim, Arjan Singh Aujla plays Faizan, and Yuktam Khoslla plays Rasheed in the upcoming sequel, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. While Kerala was the primary focus of the original movie, the sequel follows three interconnected stories throughout several states, broadening its scope to include all of India. The provocative claim that India might “turn into an Islamic state” in the next 25 years is made in the opening of the trailer. The filmmakers claim that documented court cases and roughly seven months of study served as the inspiration for these stories.