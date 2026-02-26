Assi box office collection day 7: Taapsee Pannu starrer dips on Thursday

Taapsee Pannu, opened to strong critical acclaim upon its release. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the hard-hitting courtroom drama delves into the rising cases of sexual violence against women, with Taapsee portraying a determined lawyer fighting to secure justice for a rape survivor. Assi box office collection day 7: Assi, starring, opened to strong critical acclaim upon its release. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the hard-hitting courtroom drama delves into the rising cases of sexual violence against women, with Taapsee portraying a determined lawyer fighting to secure justice for a rape survivor.

While the film earned praise for its powerful narrative and performances, its box office momentum has slowed during the weekday run.

Also Read: R Madhavan says Dubai fans are flying to India to watch Dhurandhar 2 On February 20, 2026, the Hindi courtroom drama film Assi was released. Produced by T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks, the film is an investigative thriller that centres on a rape case.

Assi box office collection report

· Day 1- ₹1.00 Cr

· Day 2- ₹1.60 Cr

· Day 3- ₹1.60 Cr

· Day 4- ₹0.70 Cr

· Day 5- ₹0.85 Cr

· Day 6- ₹0.55 Cr

· Day 7- ₹0.25 Cr (Est.)

Total box office collection- ₹6.55 Cr.

About Assi After working together on Mulk (2018), and Thappad, which came out in 2020, Assi is Pannu and Sinha's third project together. Pannu plays the character of the rape victim's attorney in the movie, while Kani Kusruti plays the role of the victim. The film grossed an estimated ₹0.25 crore net on day 7, Thursday (figures to increase as day ends), bringing its cumulative seven-day India net collection to around ₹6.6 crore. The occupancy figures on Day 7 remained low, averaging around 6.78 per cent across Hindi 2D shows — with cities like Chennai recording slightly higher turnout compared with other major centres.

The film centres on a Delhi woman's pursuit of justice after a severe sexual assault, emphasising the challenges encountered in the legal and police processes.

Assi features a strong ensemble cast including Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Naseeruddin Shah. Despite its star power and topical narrative, the film’s box office trajectory indicates limited audience traction beyond its opening weekend.