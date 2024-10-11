Business Standard
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video outperforms Alia Bhatt's Jigra on Day 1

The Rajkummar Rao starrer performed better at the box office than Alia's Jigra. It would be interesting to see how both movies perform over the weekend

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Movie geeks are going to witness an entertaining weekend as Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Alia Bhatt's Jigra have been released in theatres across the world today, October 11, 2024. 

Both movies received mixed reactions at the box office from fans while many were confused about which movie to watch. Here's a short overview of both the movies.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Overview

According to its disclaimer, the movie is based on true events. The film is based on Vicky, portrayed by Rajkummar Rao, a Mehndi artist, who wanted to get married to Vidhya, played by Triptii Dimri, who completed her MBBS. The trailer revealed that they ditched their family's gift of a Vaishno Devi trip for their own plans of honeymoon in Goa.
 

Vicky comes across an article clip that claims that an American couple recorded themselves having sex on the first night, which eventually helped their married life. He convinces Vidhya for the same. 

Everything is going well until the next day when they find their TV system gone, along with their sex tape. The movie also shows a parallel track that involves Vicky’s sister Chanda (Mallika Sherawat) and the investigating officer in the robbery case (Vijay Raaz). Do they find their CD? You have to watch the movie for the answer.

Jigra movie

Jigra is an Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Vasan. The movie revolves around Satya, a young woman who had a difficult childhood, she only has one person left in her life, i.e., her brother Ankur.  Ankur was imprisoned and tortured in a foreign jail. Satya is transformed into a hero and crosses all the limits to bring his brother back safely.

Jigra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video vs Jigra Opening Day Collections

Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra struggled at the box office while Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has a decent collection at the box office.

Despite huge buzz before hitting theatres, Jigra managed to collect Rs 1.61 Cr. While Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has minted around 2 crores so far, Sacnilk reported.

The number is likely to surge by the end of the day, and it will be interesting to see how they will perform over the weekend. 

Entertainment Alia Bhatt Rajkummar Rao

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

