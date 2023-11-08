Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

How the 'Just looking like a wow!' trend is taking over the internet

Here's everything you need to know about the latest internet trend and the women behind it

Jasmeen Kaur (Photo: Instagram/@designmachinesuitslive)

Jasmeen Kaur (Photo: Instagram/@designmachinesuitslive)

BS Trends New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow" reel has taken netizens by a storm with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and even US model Ashley Graham jumping on the trend. Videos using this now-viral sound clips have amassed millions of views on social media channels. All of this stems from Jasmeen Kaur who runs a women's clothing store in Delhi and is heard using this phrase in many of her reels promoting the store's clothing. Here is a closer look at the origins of the trends and the attention it has attracted.

Who is Jasmeen Kaur?

Jasmeen Kaur runs a clothing store for women on Fateh Nagar Jail Road, New Delhi. As part of promotions on her store, Kaur often shares reels showcasing traditional clothing. Her clothes are generally aimed at larger sizes, going from XL to 6XL.

In many of her recent reels, Kaur can be heard using the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe new collections. Aside from this now-popular phrase, Kaur has also been heard using the term "boondi ke ladoo" to describe a shade of yellow. She now often calls this shade "ladoo peela". Other colour names she seems to have coined, according to herzindagi.com, include "blood red colour" and "mouse colour".

Speaking with the Hindustan Times, Kaur expressed that she was feeling "endlessly happy" over the trend. She said, "Bohat accha lag raha hai, jiska koi ant nahi hai (I feel so great, it is hard to describe). I have been doing Insta lives for three years now, and suddenly I went viral. And now even Priyanka Chopra's husband has said it. I am feeling wow. My life has changed."

Popularity of trend

On Saturday night, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone hopped on the trend by posting a video on her Instagram account, mouthing the lines "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow... just looking like a wow."

Many other Bollywood stars and famous personalities commented on the post, including her husband Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate made a remix of the trending sound byte that actor Sanya Malhotra then picked in an Instagram reel.

US model Ashley Graham also shared a video behind-the-scenes at the Jio World Plaza event mouthing the popular phrase. She later wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Ranveer Singh made her do it. Nick Jonas later shared a picture of his wife Priyanka Chopra in a beautiful green saree which he captioned, "So beautiful So elegant...just looking like a wow."

Cricketers have also now taken up the phrase with K L Rahul commenting on a post made by his wife, "So beautiful... so elegant... just looking like a wow!"


Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur controversy: Binny, Laxman to speak to India captain - Jay

Harmanpreet Kaur: Top 5 controversies involving the Indian captain

Explained: Why did Harmanpreet Kaur break stumps, slam Bangladesh umpires?

Instagram reels can now be downloaded on your device, says IG head

India skipper Haramanpreet Kaur says no regret over her Dhaka outburst

12th Fail box office collection day 13: Vikrant's film continues to shine

Ranbir-starrer 'Animal' to release in over 888 screens in North America

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 7: Neil vs Aishwarya, Munawar vs Mannara and more

Katrina Kaif's morphed image went viral after Rashmika's video, fans react

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: Aishwarya to Salman; celebs attend in style

Topics : KL Rahul Trending Instagram viral audio clip Viral video Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon