India to reopen embassy in Kabul: S Jaishankar to Afghanistan FM Muttaqi

India to reopen embassy in Kabul: S Jaishankar to Afghanistan FM Muttaqi

Amir Muttaqi's visit is the first high-level visit from Kabul since the Taliban came to power in August 2021, following the fall of Ashraf Ghani's government

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

File image of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday welcomed Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi and announced the reopening of its embassy in the capital city of Kabul. 
 
Jaishankar, who met with Muttaqi, welcomed the Afghan delegation to India. During his opening remarks, the external affairs minister told Afghanistan's foreign minister, "Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan." 
 
He further said, "India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India. "
 
 
Muttaqi's visit is the first high-level visit from Kabul since the Taliban came to power in August 2021, following the fall of Ashraf Ghani's government. During his six-day visit, he is set to hold extensive talks with Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He will also visit Agra and Deoband seminary over the next few days and will meet Afghan community members. 
 

Threats of cross-border terrorism

 
The two leaders spoke previously, once after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and the second time after the Kunar and Nangarhar earthquake. Highlighting the heightened threats of cross-border terrorism, Jaishankar told Muttaqi that the two neighbours should coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms. He further appreciated Kabul for its solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Deep interest in the development and progress of Afghanistan: Jaishankar

 
S Jaishankar further highlighted India's deep interests in the development and progress of Afghanistan, adding that the nation is a well-wisher of the Afghan people. He reaffirmed the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries, which has supported many Indian-led projects in Afghanistan.
 
He further added that New Delhi is open to discussing the maintenance and repair of completed projects, as well as the completion of those that have already been committed to.
 
Shedding light on how India has long supported Afghanistan's health security, Jaishankar emphasised India's role in helping its neighbouring country during the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that New Delhi is now ready to commit six new projects to Kabul, details of which will be announced once the talks between the two are concluded. 
 

India gifts 20 ambulances to Afghanistan

 
As a gesture of goodwill, the external affairs minister announced the gift of 20 ambulances to Afghanistan. As a symbolic step, five of these were handed over by Jaishankar personally. Additionally, India will also provide MRI and CT scan machines, deliver immunisation vaccines, and cancer medicines to hospitals in Afghanistan. 
   

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

