After former ISI chief's arrest, 3 ex-army men taken into custody in Pak

Three former Pakistan Army officers have been arrested by the military for their alleged connection with the court martial proceedings against former spymaster Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed, the army said on Thursday. Hameed, who served as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021, was arrested following action in the complaint of a private property developer over alleged misuse of official authority. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to a fresh statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army, three retired army officers were under military custody for actions prejudicial to military discipline.

In connection with the FGCM (Field General Court Martial) proceedings of Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, three retired officers are also in military custody for their actions prejudicial to military discipline, the statement said.

Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing, it added.

The identity of the three officials was not released by the military.

The military had reportedly set up an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against Hameed after the Supreme Court asked the defence ministry to probe the allegation by the owner of Top City Housing Society.

The property developer, Kanwar Moeez Khan, had alleged that his house was raided by officials in November 2023 who took away precious items including gold.

The unprecedented arrest of the top-ranking officer, who led the premier intelligence agency, broke the myth in the country that such powerful officers were beyond the reach of law.

Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.

He was appointed to the coveted post when then ISI chief and current Army chief Lt Gen Asim Munir was prematurely removed from the post. It was reported then that prime minister Imran Khan was not happy with Munir.

Later, the army decided to replace Hameed, a move vehemently opposed by Imran Khan. It is believed that it was the beginning of the souring of his ties with the powerful military.

Hameed took premature retirement in November 2022, four months before his retirement date after the current army chief took over. He was considered close to then Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 76-plus years of existence and has wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.