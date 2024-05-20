Agniveers not just soldiers but leaders, innovators, defenders: CDS Chauhan

The CDS lauded the Regimental Centre and the team of instructors for creating a conducive environment for training and ensuring that best of the training is being imparted to the Agniveers.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Monday visited the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi to address the Agniveers, as they embark on their military journey, an official said.

In his address, he underscored the noble purpose of military service and its pivotal role within the military framework. He said the Agniveers are not only soldiers but also leaders, innovators and defenders of the nation's sovereignty.

In a statement, the Defence PRO said, "Addressing the evolving nature of warfare, he underscored the complexity and unpredictability of future conflicts to include cyber warfare, Artificial Intelligence and asymmetric threats which are now an integral part of the battlefield."



He also spoke about technology integration and continuous learning and mentioned that in addition to staying abreast with the latest advancements, there is also a need to showcase innovative approach towards combat.

He expressed his gratitude for the commitment made by Agniveers by choosing the armed forces as a profession which is a testament to their exceptional duty towards the nation.

The CDS acknowledged the personal challenges faced by the soldiers and their families and the hardships they endure while operating in challenging environments.

He assured that despite the challenges, the Agniveers will find their journey immensely rewarding and each step, will lead to their personal growth and deep sense of pride in serving the nation.

The CDS lauded the Regimental Centre and the team of instructors for creating a conducive environment for training and ensuring that best of the training is being imparted to the Agniveers.

He also emphasised the critical role of professional instructors in shaping the future of the armed forces.

Chauhan also emphasised that the quality of training directly impacts the operational readiness and urged to be honest towards it.

He encouraged Agniveers to continue striving for excellence, to uphold the values of integrity and honour, and to serve as role models for their peers. He also stressed upon the importance of remaining steadfast in their commitment to nation building and to make a positive impact, the statement added.