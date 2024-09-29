Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Ahead of NSA visit, France submits final price for 26 Rafale Marine deal

Ahead of NSA visit, France submits final price for 26 Rafale Marine deal

The deal is scheduled to be taken up for discussion during the India-France Strategic Dialogue where the Indian NSA is scheduled to meet his French counterparts from tomorrow in Paris

Rafale Marine

Rafale Marine | Photo: PTI

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

France has submitted the final price offer to India for the 26 Rafale Marine Jet deal just ahead of the scheduled visit of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to the country.

Defence sources told ANI that the best and final price offer has been submitted to the Indian authorities by the French side for the project and a significant price reduction has been given after tough negotiations in the proposed contract.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India and France are negotiating the deal for buying 26 Rafale Marine jets which are going to be deployed on the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and different bases.

 

The two sides had also held negotiations last week when a French team was in the national capital for finalizing the discussions with India.

The deal is scheduled to be taken up for discussion during the India-France Strategic Dialogue where the Indian NSA is scheduled to meet his French counterparts from tomorrow in Paris.

The deal is important for the Indian Navy as it is looking at strengthening its maritime strike capability.

More From This Section

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

1 terrorist killed during encounter in J&K, fresh encounter in Rajouri

China Taiwan

Taiwan condemns China's 'distortion' of UN resolution, calls for support

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan government plans to privatise several institutions or shut them

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Hezbollah confirms Karaki's death in Israeli strike that killed Nasrallah

Andrew Holness, Jamaican Prime Minister

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness to pay four-day visit to India starting Monday

India has also approved deviations in the letter of request, which is the tender document equivalent in government to government deals, like the integration of the indigenous Uttam radar in the jets for the Indian Navy.

Sources said that the integration would have taken a longer time of around eight years along with a high price to be paid to the French side for doing so.

India had also asked France for integration of indigenous weapons on the plane. This includes the Astra beyond visual range missiles along with the Rudram anti-radiation missiles.

The sources added that the price for the deal has been based on the agreements over rate it inflation to be taken into account and would be using the previous deal for 36 Rafale fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force as the basis.

Some of the Indian Air Force requirements have also been incorporated in the naval deal which will include around 40 drop tanks and a small number of work stations for the planes.

The Indian side is also going to get more number of long range air to air Meteor missiles and with the anti-ship weaponry in this project planned to be concluded before the end of this financial year.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Why did NSA Ajit Doval meet Putin in Russia? S Jaishankar explains

India china

Wang, Doval agree to work for improvement of ties: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval

NSA Doval holds talks with Russian counterpart Shoigu in Petersburg

Modi-Ukraine

Ukraine wants India to play more active role in ending war with Russia

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval

NSA Ajit Doval's visit to Russia has multiple aims: Foreign affairs expert

Topics : Ajit Doval NSA India-France Rafale deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon