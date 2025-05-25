Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All-party parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor arrives in Guyana

All-party parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor arrives in Guyana

During the three-day visit, the delegation will be interacting with the Guyanese leadership and key interlocutors from the media, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Guyana

Shashi Tharoor

Image posted on X by Guyana's Indian Embassy. @IndiainGuyana

Press Trust of India Georgetown
Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived here on Sunday morning to convey India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation, which includes Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Gants Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and India's former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu, was received by High Commissioner of India to Guyana Amit S Telang at the airport.

The multi-party delegation arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, this morning and was welcomed before heading to town. (Five MPs here, flanked by Ambassadors Amit Telang and Taranjit Sandhu, Two MPs arrived last night on an earlier flight). It is Guyana's 59th Independence Day tomorrow, and we will be present at the midnight speech by the President tonight. Had a good conversation with our High Commissioner at the airport, Tharoor posted on X. 

 

During the three-day visit, the delegation will be interacting with the Guyanese leadership and key interlocutors from the media, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Guyana.

It will underline India's strong message of unity and brotherhood as well as its collective resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism.

The delegation will also join the 50th Independence Day celebrations hosted by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in Berbice on May 25. 

First Published: May 25 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

