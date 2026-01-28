Army to equip unmanned systems, autonomous software for future warfare

The Indian Army has selected US-based deep-tech defence company Shield AI to supply its V-BAT unmanned aerial systems (UAS), along with licences for the Hivemind autonomy software — an AI-powered software for UAS to execute complex missions in contested environments.

The V-BAT platform possesses vertical take-off and landing capability, with long endurance of over 12 hours for electronic warfare and the ability to operate at high altitudes without the need for runways.

It is designed for contested battlefields and can be launched and recovered from small spaces such as ship decks, urban rooftops and forward areas, making it suitable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions across India’s diverse terrain.

The Army will also receive licences for Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software development kit — which helps unmanned systems to sense, decide and act autonomously — allowing platforms to adapt to any environment, avoid threats and complete missions with minimal human intervention.

The software is designed to support beyond-visual-range operations and can be tailored for sovereign development of autonomous solutions in India.

Last year, in December, Shield AI partnered with JSW Defence to manufacture V-BAT systems in India, with the construction of a $90 million facility in Hyderabad under a long-term transfer of technology licensing arrangement.

The facility is expected to support the Indian Armed Forces while also serving as a global production hub, aligning with India’s broader push for indigenous defence manufacturing and operational resilience.