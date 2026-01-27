India, EU discuss opportunities for integrating defence supply chains

India and European Union on Tuesday explored ways to integrate their defence supply chains under a broader goal of deepening bilateral strategic ties.

The issue figured prominently at a meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held with European Union's chief of foreign and security affairs Kaja Kallas.

"Discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues including opportunities for integrating supply chains for building trusted defence ecosystems and future-ready capabilities," Singh said on X.

"Looking forward to greater cooperation between India and the EU countries," he said.

The meeting took place ahead of the India-EU summit talks.