Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar meets Danish PM, thanks Denmark for support against terrorism

Jaishankar meets Danish PM, thanks Denmark for support against terrorism

During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for Denmark's unwavering support in combating terrorism

S Jaishankar, Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen

In a post on X, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Frederiksen for "warmly receiving" him in Copenhagen | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India Copenhagen
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked Denmark for its solidarity and support in combating terrorism as he held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

Jaishankar arrived here in the evening in the second leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

In a post on X, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Frederiksen for "warmly receiving" him in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for Denmark's unwavering support in combating terrorism.

"Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Thank Denmark for its solidarity and support in combating terrorism," he said in the X post.

 

Jaishankar appreciated Prime Minister Frederiksen's guidance in advancing India-Denmark partnership and highlighted the shared commitment to addressing global challenges through sustainable solutions.

"Value PM Frederiksen's guidance to take forward our Green Strategic Partnership and widen the canvas of our cooperation," he wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Delegations to UNSC nations to counter Pakistan propaganda, says Misri

moscow

No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum: Kremlin spokesperson

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump hands Putin win with retreat from Ukraine peace talks

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief Asif Munir to field marshal rank

war, militancy, tanks, battle

Phillora 1965: How India won one of South Asia's biggest tank battles

Topics : S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon