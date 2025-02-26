Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Australia to invest $16 mn in joint trade and investment fund with India

Australia to invest $16 mn in joint trade and investment fund with India

Australia boosts India trade ties with $16 million investment, aiming for growth in clean energy, education, agribusiness, and tourism while fostering deeper economic links

India-Australia flag

Australia's existing free trade agreement with India has already saved businesses hundreds of millions of dollars (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia on Wednesday launched a roadmap to strengthen and diversify its trade and investment ties with India. To jumpstart this plan, Canberra is investing $16 million in the Australia-India Trade and Investment Accelerator Fund.
 
The strategy focuses on four key "superhighways of growth" — clean energy, education and skills, agribusiness, and tourism. The roadmap outlines a clear pathway to enhance ongoing efforts, boost two-way investment, and collaborate with Indian-Australian communities and businesses.
 
"India is an essential partner as we diversify our trade links to boost prosperity for all Australians," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
 
"This roadmap is critical to helping us fully realise our potential with India, which will be a boon to Australia's economy, our businesses and jobs, and our prosperity," he added.
 
 
The document released by Albanese's office highlights nearly 50 targeted opportunities to accelerate engagement with India across several sectors, including defence industries, sports, culture, space, and technology.

Also Read

china Flag, China

Airlines warned as Chinese navy to hold live-fire exercises off Australia

Qatar airways, Qatar

Australia backs Virgin-Qatar Airways tie-up, cites improved air services

Australia flag

Australia to ban foreign investors from buying existing homes for two years

Australia flag

Australia to put 2-year restrictions on foreigners purchasing homes

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Zelia makes landfall on Australia's west coast, hits iron ore hub

 

Australia to invest in expanding economic ties

 
The Australia-India Trade and Investment Accelerator Fund will help Australian businesses tap into India’s fast-growing market and unlock fresh commercial opportunities.
 
"Growing Australia's economic security and diversifying our partnerships is a key element of our statecraft and central to our national interest," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated.
 
"By boosting our economic ties with India, we are not only creating more jobs and opportunities for Australians, we are advancing our shared interest in a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," she said.
 

Indian-Australian community driving growth

 
Australia’s Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell also highlighted the role of the rich and diverse Indian community in Australia, which maintains strong personal and economic ties to India.
 
"The potential of our relationship with India is almost unmatched, opening a fast-growing market of over 1.4 billion people," he said.
 
"The roadmap, the result of significant consultation with businesses and the community, offers a blueprint for Australian businesses to seize this extraordinary opportunity," Farrell added.
 

Strengthening cultural and people-to-people links

 
The Australian government also announced an additional USD 4 million investment into its Maitri Grants programme. This initiative aims to enhance people-to-people, business-to-business, and cultural ties between the two nations.
 

Trade agreements to unlock new opportunities

 
Australia's existing free trade agreement with India has already saved businesses hundreds of millions of dollars and is expected to save exporters around $2 billion in tariffs by the end of the year.
 
"These savings are directly benefiting Australians by reducing costs at checkout counters and creating local jobs," the government stated.
 
Australia is also making significant progress in negotiations for a new free trade agreement with India, which aims to further expand trade and investment opportunities for Australian businesses.
 

More From This Section

Warships

Two Iranian warships on goodwill and training visit to Mumbai: Indian Navy

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Govt's Africa approach based on mutual benefits, not extractive: Jaishankar

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 14 vessels around territory

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India will always advocate 'zero tolerance' for terrorism: Jaishankar

Imran Khan, Former Pak PM

Imran Khan orders PTI members holding govt jobs to relinquish party posts

Topics : Australia India trade BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outSpiceJet Q3 ResultsStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs ENG Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon