Bangladesh envoy recalled to Dhaka on urgent call amid strained India ties

In view of the recent situation in bilateral ties with India, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi M Reaz Hamidullah was called to Dhaka on an urgent basis

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Reaz Hamidullah overnight reached Dhaka following an urgent call from the foreign ministry amid visibly strained bilateral ties, reports said late Monday.

In view of the recent situation in bilateral ties with India, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi M Reaz Hamidullah was called to Dhaka on an urgent basis, mass-circulation daily Prothom Alo reported.

Quoting an unnamed responsible source in the foreign office, the newspaper said Hamidullah reached Dhaka on Monday night in response to the call.

He has been summoned to Dhaka for discussions on the recent situation of bilateral relations, the report said.

 

Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

